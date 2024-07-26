iifl-logo-icon 1
Universal Office Automation Ltd Board Meeting

Universal Office CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results
Board Meeting26 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
UNIVERSAL OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Results for the Quarter ended 30-Jun-2024. 2. Approval of Boards Report for the year ended 31-mar-2024. 3. Appointment of Independent Director. 4. Appointment of Statutory Auditor for a term of five years 5. Re appointment of Managing Director for a further term of five years. 6. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor. Dear Sir Meeting of the board of directors was held today i.e. 26.07.2024 , the outcome of meeting is enclosed herewith for your information and records. Thanking You For Universal Office Automation Limited Sd/- Company Secretary & Compliance Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
UNIVERSAL OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of financial statements and financial results for the year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024 25. 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor FY 2024 25. 4. Recommendation for appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of five years. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the board Audited Results along with outcome of the Board Meeting dated 31st March 2024 is being enclosed herewith for your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
UNIVERSAL OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly results for the period Oct - Dec 2023. Dear Sir (s) Pursuant to Reg 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review report of the Auditor is enclosed herewith. Please take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

