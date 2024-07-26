Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

UNIVERSAL OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Results for the Quarter ended 30-Jun-2024. 2. Approval of Boards Report for the year ended 31-mar-2024. 3. Appointment of Independent Director. 4. Appointment of Statutory Auditor for a term of five years 5. Re appointment of Managing Director for a further term of five years. 6. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor. Dear Sir Meeting of the board of directors was held today i.e. 26.07.2024 , the outcome of meeting is enclosed herewith for your information and records. Thanking You For Universal Office Automation Limited Sd/- Company Secretary & Compliance Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

UNIVERSAL OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of financial statements and financial results for the year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024 25. 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor FY 2024 25. 4. Recommendation for appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of five years. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the board Audited Results along with outcome of the Board Meeting dated 31st March 2024 is being enclosed herewith for your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024