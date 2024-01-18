|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 Nov 2023
|21 Nov 2023
|21 Nov 2023
|0.5
|5
|Interim
|Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 10, 2023, declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share
