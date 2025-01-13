V R Woodart Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.89
14.89
14.89
14.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.89
-16.79
-16.65
-16.52
Net Worth
-2
-1.9
-1.76
-1.63
Minority Interest
Debt
1.99
1.92
1.83
1.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.01
0.02
0.07
0
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Cash
0
0.02
0.08
0
Total Assets
-0.01
0.01
0.07
-0.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.