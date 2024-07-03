SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹7.01
Prev. Close₹6.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹119.52
Day's High₹7.01
Day's Low₹7.01
52 Week's High₹11.02
52 Week's Low₹4.56
Book Value₹-1.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.89
14.89
14.89
14.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.89
-16.79
-16.65
-16.52
Net Worth
-2
-1.9
-1.76
-1.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.03
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.09
-0.09
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
-0.2
0.27
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
58.29
3.36
89.06
-25.37
EBIT growth
58.29
3.36
92.9
-24.63
Net profit growth
32.65
23.21
93.1
-24.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Anand
Independent Director
Kartik Jethwa
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Rashmi Anand
Independent Director
Vinit Rathod
Independent Director
Manan Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by V R Woodart Ltd
Summary
V R Woodart Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name of Veera Treatwood Limited in February, 1989.The name of the Company was changed to its present name in May98, promoted by the Kerala-based Veera Group jointly with the Technology Development & Information Company of India (TDICI), a venture capital fund promoted by ICICI and UTI. The company manufactures and exports high-quality treated, finger jointed, glue laminated boards. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Kakkanad (Cochin), Kerala. In 1992, it undertook a project to add certain new lines of products like mug tree, towel holder, kitchen board, cutting board, etc, to the product line, in order to broad base and widen the company operations. It came out with a public issue in Oct.92 to part-finance the project.In 2002, the Company commenced Eloor production plant for treatment and seasoning of rubber wood.
The V R Woodart Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V R Woodart Ltd is ₹10.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of V R Woodart Ltd is 0 and -4.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V R Woodart Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V R Woodart Ltd is ₹4.56 and ₹11.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
V R Woodart Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.15%, 3 Years at 5.87%, 1 Year at -39.38%, 6 Month at 9.51%, 3 Month at 15.97% and 1 Month at 39.17%.
