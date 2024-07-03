iifl-logo-icon 1
V R Woodart Ltd Share Price

7.01
(4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.01
  • Day's High7.01
  • 52 Wk High11.02
  • Prev. Close6.68
  • Day's Low7.01
  • 52 Wk Low 4.56
  • Turnover (lac)119.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.46
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.44
  • Div. Yield0
V R Woodart Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

7.01

Prev. Close

6.68

Turnover(Lac.)

119.52

Day's High

7.01

Day's Low

7.01

52 Week's High

11.02

52 Week's Low

4.56

Book Value

-1.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.44

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

V R Woodart Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

V R Woodart Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

V R Woodart Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.15%

Non-Promoter- 2.44%

Institutions: 2.43%

Non-Institutions: 67.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

V R Woodart Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.89

14.89

14.89

14.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.89

-16.79

-16.65

-16.52

Net Worth

-2

-1.9

-1.76

-1.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.03

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

-0.09

-0.09

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

-0.2

0.27

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

58.29

3.36

89.06

-25.37

EBIT growth

58.29

3.36

92.9

-24.63

Net profit growth

32.65

23.21

93.1

-24.95

V R Woodart Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT V R Woodart Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Anand

Independent Director

Kartik Jethwa

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Rashmi Anand

Independent Director

Vinit Rathod

Independent Director

Manan Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by V R Woodart Ltd

Summary

V R Woodart Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name of Veera Treatwood Limited in February, 1989.The name of the Company was changed to its present name in May98, promoted by the Kerala-based Veera Group jointly with the Technology Development & Information Company of India (TDICI), a venture capital fund promoted by ICICI and UTI. The company manufactures and exports high-quality treated, finger jointed, glue laminated boards. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Kakkanad (Cochin), Kerala. In 1992, it undertook a project to add certain new lines of products like mug tree, towel holder, kitchen board, cutting board, etc, to the product line, in order to broad base and widen the company operations. It came out with a public issue in Oct.92 to part-finance the project.In 2002, the Company commenced Eloor production plant for treatment and seasoning of rubber wood.
Company FAQs

What is the V R Woodart Ltd share price today?

The V R Woodart Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of V R Woodart Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V R Woodart Ltd is ₹10.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of V R Woodart Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of V R Woodart Ltd is 0 and -4.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of V R Woodart Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V R Woodart Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V R Woodart Ltd is ₹4.56 and ₹11.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of V R Woodart Ltd?

V R Woodart Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.15%, 3 Years at 5.87%, 1 Year at -39.38%, 6 Month at 9.51%, 3 Month at 15.97% and 1 Month at 39.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of V R Woodart Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of V R Woodart Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.16 %
Institutions - 2.43 %
Public - 67.41 %

