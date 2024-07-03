V R Woodart Ltd Summary

V R Woodart Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name of Veera Treatwood Limited in February, 1989.The name of the Company was changed to its present name in May98, promoted by the Kerala-based Veera Group jointly with the Technology Development & Information Company of India (TDICI), a venture capital fund promoted by ICICI and UTI. The company manufactures and exports high-quality treated, finger jointed, glue laminated boards. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Kakkanad (Cochin), Kerala. In 1992, it undertook a project to add certain new lines of products like mug tree, towel holder, kitchen board, cutting board, etc, to the product line, in order to broad base and widen the company operations. It came out with a public issue in Oct.92 to part-finance the project.In 2002, the Company commenced Eloor production plant for treatment and seasoning of rubber wood.