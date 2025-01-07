Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

V R WOODART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2024. Please refer the Annexure attached for disclosure of Outcome of Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.01.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

V R WOODART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 07 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 V R WOODART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024) Please refer attached annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

V R WOODART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Please refer attached annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

V R WOODART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements / Results of the Company for the Financial Year and Quarter ended March 31 2024 Please refer the annexure attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024