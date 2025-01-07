iifl-logo-icon 1
V R Woodart Ltd Board Meeting

9.82
(4.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:59:00 PM

V R Woodart CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
V R WOODART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2024. Please refer the Annexure attached for disclosure of Outcome of Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.01.2025)
Board Meeting2 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
Please refer the Annexure attached.
Board Meeting11 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
V R WOODART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 07 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 V R WOODART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024) Please refer attached annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
V R WOODART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Please refer attached annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
V R WOODART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements / Results of the Company for the Financial Year and Quarter ended March 31 2024 Please refer the annexure attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
V R WOODART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months Ended December 31 2023. In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., February 13, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

V R Woodart: Related News

No Record Found

