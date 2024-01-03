Valencia India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.03
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.18
1.26
0.7
Net Worth
9.21
1.27
0.71
Minority Interest
Debt
1.47
3.49
2.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.73
4.76
2.88
Fixed Assets
6.95
1.44
0.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.06
0.04
Networking Capital
3.33
2.69
2.15
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.28
0.12
0.62
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.45
4.08
3.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.17
-0.26
-0.52
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.23
-1.25
-1.46
Cash
0.38
0.57
0.25
Total Assets
10.72
4.76
2.88
No Record Found
