Valencia India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.03

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

9.18

1.26

0.7

Net Worth

9.21

1.27

0.71

Minority Interest

Debt

1.47

3.49

2.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.73

4.76

2.88

Fixed Assets

6.95

1.44

0.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.06

0.04

Networking Capital

3.33

2.69

2.15

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.28

0.12

0.62

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.45

4.08

3.51

Sundry Creditors

-0.17

-0.26

-0.52

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.23

-1.25

-1.46

Cash

0.38

0.57

0.25

Total Assets

10.72

4.76

2.88

