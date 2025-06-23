Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.03
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.18
1.26
0.7
Net Worth
9.21
1.27
0.71
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
81.42
|0
|85,971.18
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
121.25
|58.86
|16,560.91
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
344.75
|32.9
|14,898.71
|139.14
|0.71
|234.2
|50.61
Rites Ltd
RITES
275.35
|34.81
|13,233.42
|134.41
|3.2
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
57.3
|73.46
|7,920.4
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
KEYUR PATEL
Executive Director
Dhaval Kumar Chokshi.
Independent Director
Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada
Independent Director
Bhuvnesh Kumar
Non Executive Director
Prakash Mahida.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Twinkle Rathi
#. 927 Gala Empire Drive-in Rd,
Thaltej Road,
Gujarat - 380054
Tel: 079-4925 8786
Website: http://www.valenciaindia.in
Email: cs@valenciaindia.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Valencia India Ltd
