Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
4.2
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.23
-4.06
-3.96
-4.08
Net Worth
-0.03
0.14
0.24
0.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.03
0.14
0.24
0.36
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.04
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.03
0.11
0.19
0.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0.13
0.21
0.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.01
0
-0.03
Cash
0
0.02
0.01
0.12
Total Assets
-0.03
0.13
0.24
0.35
No Record Found
