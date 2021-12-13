iifl-logo-icon 1
Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.11
(4.71%)
Dec 13, 2021|02:40:30 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd

Vallabh Poly-Pl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.14

-0.12

-0.1

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

0.1

-0.06

0.03

Other operating items

Operating

-0.19

-0.02

-0.16

0.01

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.19

-0.02

-0.16

0.01

Equity raised

-7.87

-7.91

-7.94

-7.91

Investing

-0.04

0.04

0

0

Financing

0

0.24

0.48

0.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8.11

-7.66

-7.63

-7.42

