SectorPackaging
Open₹3.11
Prev. Close₹2.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹3.11
Day's Low₹3.08
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
4.2
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.23
-4.06
-3.96
-4.08
Net Worth
-0.03
0.14
0.24
0.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.12
-0.1
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
0.1
-0.06
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
20.75
7.1
1.22
20.61
EBIT growth
23.1
13.55
489.09
-50.74
Net profit growth
23.1
13.55
489.09
-50.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
LLidio Manuel Pereira
Independent Director
Placid Naronha
Director
Michelle Sequeira
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd
Summary
Vallabh Poly-Plast International Ltd was incorporated in 1994, by a private Indian party. The company was engaged in producing Sacks & bags of other plastics. At present, the company does not have significant operations. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Read More
