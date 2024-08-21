iifl-logo-icon 1
Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd Share Price

3.11
(4.71%)
Dec 13, 2021|02:40:30 PM

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

3.11

Prev. Close

2.97

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

3.11

Day's Low

3.08

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:34 PM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.64%

Non-Promoter- 63.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.23

-4.06

-3.96

-4.08

Net Worth

-0.03

0.14

0.24

0.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.14

-0.12

-0.1

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

0.1

-0.06

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

20.75

7.1

1.22

20.61

EBIT growth

23.1

13.55

489.09

-50.74

Net profit growth

23.1

13.55

489.09

-50.74

No Record Found

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

LLidio Manuel Pereira

Independent Director

Placid Naronha

Director

Michelle Sequeira

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd

Summary

Vallabh Poly-Plast International Ltd was incorporated in 1994, by a private Indian party. The company was engaged in producing Sacks & bags of other plastics. At present, the company does not have significant operations. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
