VARANIUM CLOUD LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 10-Nov-2023 Varanium Cloud Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 10, 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2023) Varanium Cloud Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 10, 2023. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17/11/2023)