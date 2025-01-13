iifl-logo-icon 1
Varyaa Creations Ltd Balance Sheet

89.31
(-3.45%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.45

0.15

0.15

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.16

0.44

-0.34

-0.92

Net Worth

3.61

0.59

-0.19

-0.77

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.45

2.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.61

0.59

0.26

2.07

Fixed Assets

0.02

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.53

-3.21

0.24

2.04

Inventories

8.12

15.72

0.89

1.59

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.31

0.48

0.53

0.57

Sundry Creditors

-3.07

-19.08

-1.12

-0.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.83

-0.33

-0.06

-0.04

Cash

0.06

3.8

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

3.61

0.59

0.25

2.06

