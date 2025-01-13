Varyaa Creations Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.45
0.15
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.16
0.44
-0.34
-0.92
Net Worth
3.61
0.59
-0.19
-0.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.45
2.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.61
0.59
0.26
2.07
Fixed Assets
0.02
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.53
-3.21
0.24
2.04
Inventories
8.12
15.72
0.89
1.59
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.31
0.48
0.53
0.57
Sundry Creditors
-3.07
-19.08
-1.12
-0.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.83
-0.33
-0.06
-0.04
Cash
0.06
3.8
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
3.61
0.59
0.25
2.06
