Open₹93
Prev. Close₹93
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.01
Day's High₹97.65
Day's Low₹89.2
52 Week's High₹299.25
52 Week's Low₹61.11
Book Value₹49.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.59
P/E14.76
EPS6.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.45
0.15
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.16
0.44
-0.34
-0.92
Net Worth
3.61
0.59
-0.19
-0.77
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pooja Vineet Naheta
Executive Director
Sarika Amit Naheta
Non Executive Director
Srinivas Ramchandra Kudikyala
Independent Director
Tathagata Sarkar
Independent Director
Nivedita Sen
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshita Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Varyaa Creations Ltd
Summary
Varyaa Creations Limited was originally incorporated as Kalgi India Private Limited on July 14, 2005 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed from Kalgi India Private Limited to Varyaa Creations Private Limited vide certificate dated July 19, 2016. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Company and consequently, name was changed to Varyaa Creations Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation August 18, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Varyaa Creations are engaged into the business of wholesale trading of gemstones, precious metals and manufacturing of jewellery.The Company outsource the manufacturing of jewellery through job workers and procure gold, silver, gemstones, precious and semi-precious stones majorly through the bullion market and jewellery market dealers in Mumbai. Their product portfolio includes Necklace, Earring, Tops, Ring, Bracelet, Bangles, Gemstones, Diamonds, Lab Grown diamonds, Pearls and it make customized jewelleries as per customers needs. Recognising the growing demand for ethically sourced diamonds, the Company has recently expanded the portfolio to include Lab Grown Diamonds.The Company is proposing Initial Public Offering of 13,40,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 20.1 Crore through Fresh Issue.
The Varyaa Creations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Varyaa Creations Ltd is ₹43.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Varyaa Creations Ltd is 14.76 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Varyaa Creations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Varyaa Creations Ltd is ₹61.11 and ₹299.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Varyaa Creations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -65.65%, 6 Month at 14.74%, 3 Month at -16.03% and 1 Month at 1.67%.
