Summary

Varyaa Creations Limited was originally incorporated as Kalgi India Private Limited on July 14, 2005 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed from Kalgi India Private Limited to Varyaa Creations Private Limited vide certificate dated July 19, 2016. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Company and consequently, name was changed to Varyaa Creations Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation August 18, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Varyaa Creations are engaged into the business of wholesale trading of gemstones, precious metals and manufacturing of jewellery.The Company outsource the manufacturing of jewellery through job workers and procure gold, silver, gemstones, precious and semi-precious stones majorly through the bullion market and jewellery market dealers in Mumbai. Their product portfolio includes Necklace, Earring, Tops, Ring, Bracelet, Bangles, Gemstones, Diamonds, Lab Grown diamonds, Pearls and it make customized jewelleries as per customers needs. Recognising the growing demand for ethically sourced diamonds, the Company has recently expanded the portfolio to include Lab Grown Diamonds.The Company is proposing Initial Public Offering of 13,40,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 20.1 Crore through Fresh Issue.

Read More