Varyaa Creations Ltd Share Price

91
(-2.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:57:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open93
  • Day's High97.65
  • 52 Wk High299.25
  • Prev. Close93
  • Day's Low89.2
  • 52 Wk Low 61.11
  • Turnover (lac)10.01
  • P/E14.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.5
  • EPS6.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.59
  • Div. Yield0
Varyaa Creations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

93

Prev. Close

93

Turnover(Lac.)

10.01

Day's High

97.65

Day's Low

89.2

52 Week's High

299.25

52 Week's Low

61.11

Book Value

49.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.59

P/E

14.76

EPS

6.3

Divi. Yield

0

Varyaa Creations Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Varyaa Creations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Varyaa Creations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.02%

Non-Promoter- 27.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Varyaa Creations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.45

0.15

0.15

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.16

0.44

-0.34

-0.92

Net Worth

3.61

0.59

-0.19

-0.77

Minority Interest

Varyaa Creations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Varyaa Creations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pooja Vineet Naheta

Executive Director

Sarika Amit Naheta

Non Executive Director

Srinivas Ramchandra Kudikyala

Independent Director

Tathagata Sarkar

Independent Director

Nivedita Sen

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akshita Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Varyaa Creations Ltd

Summary

Varyaa Creations Limited was originally incorporated as Kalgi India Private Limited on July 14, 2005 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed from Kalgi India Private Limited to Varyaa Creations Private Limited vide certificate dated July 19, 2016. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Company and consequently, name was changed to Varyaa Creations Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation August 18, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Varyaa Creations are engaged into the business of wholesale trading of gemstones, precious metals and manufacturing of jewellery.The Company outsource the manufacturing of jewellery through job workers and procure gold, silver, gemstones, precious and semi-precious stones majorly through the bullion market and jewellery market dealers in Mumbai. Their product portfolio includes Necklace, Earring, Tops, Ring, Bracelet, Bangles, Gemstones, Diamonds, Lab Grown diamonds, Pearls and it make customized jewelleries as per customers needs. Recognising the growing demand for ethically sourced diamonds, the Company has recently expanded the portfolio to include Lab Grown Diamonds.The Company is proposing Initial Public Offering of 13,40,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 20.1 Crore through Fresh Issue.
Company FAQs

What is the Varyaa Creations Ltd share price today?

The Varyaa Creations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Varyaa Creations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Varyaa Creations Ltd is ₹43.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Varyaa Creations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Varyaa Creations Ltd is 14.76 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Varyaa Creations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Varyaa Creations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Varyaa Creations Ltd is ₹61.11 and ₹299.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Varyaa Creations Ltd?

Varyaa Creations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -65.65%, 6 Month at 14.74%, 3 Month at -16.03% and 1 Month at 1.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Varyaa Creations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Varyaa Creations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.97 %

