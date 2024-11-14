iifl-logo-icon 1
Varyaa Creations Ltd Board Meeting

Varyaa Creations CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Varyaa Creations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure requirement) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 03.00 p.m. at Registered Office of the Company at 3rd Plot 5/1721 Kailash Darshan 11 Floor Jagannath Shankarseth Marg Gamdevi Grant Road Kennedy Bridge Maharashtra 400007 to consider approve and to take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the 02nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report and other business matters to be transacted with the permission of the chair. This is further to our letter dated 08th November, 2024, wherein we had intimated to the Exchange, the date of Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today have: 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. The Auditors of the Company, M/s. NBT & Co, Chartered Accountants, have issued the Limited Review Report for Standalone Financial Statements as prepared under the Companies Act, 2013 and Standalone Financial Results as prepared under Listing Regulations for the and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024) Revised Results for September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Friday, 08th November, 2024 commenced at 11:00 A.M. inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items enclosed in Outcome. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Friday, 08th November, 2024 commenced at 11:00 A.M. inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items enclosed in Outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 06th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202430 May 2024
Outcome of Board meeting for Audited financial statements for year ended 31st March 2024

