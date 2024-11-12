Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Friday, 08th November, 2024 commenced at 11:00 A.M. inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items enclosed in Outcome. Notice of EOGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024) Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the members of the Company was held on Friday, December 06, 2024 at 03.00 PM IST, through Video Conference / Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/ OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2024)