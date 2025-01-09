Varyaa Creations Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements included herein, and the notes thereto. Investors are cautioned that the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors. Actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT: In the coming years, growth in the gems and jewellery sector would largely be contributed by the development of large retailers/brands. Established brands are guiding the organised market and are opening opportunities to grow. Increasing penetration of organised players provides variety in terms of products and designs. Also, the relaxation of restrictions on gold import is likely to provide a fillip to the industry.

The improvement in availability along with the reintroduction of low-cost gold metal loans and likely stabilisation of gold prices at lower levels is also expected to drive volume growth for jewellers over the short to medium term. India has 450 organised jewellery manufacturers, importers & exporters and is the hub for jewellery manufacturing. These players have benefited greatly due to the increasing liberal policies by the government. The demand for jewellery is expected to be significantly supported by the recent positive developments in the industry. Indias gems and jewellery industry is expected to reach US$ 100 billion by 2027.

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE: The Company trades in a single business segment. The Company has passed through a very unusual phase; any worthwhile comparison of performance between two periods would be inconclusive. There is, yet, considerable scope for improvement

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS: In January 2024, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi inaugurated the commencement of the Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC at the SEEPZ SEZ in Mumbai in virtual mode (remotely). Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC is a Socio-economic project promoted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GJEPC India and SEEPZ SEZ authority to drive exports from the country. This project aims at creating a world-class infrastructure for promoting the inherent skills of the gems & jewellery manufacturing industry. The Mega Common Facilitation Centre provides a supportive and collaborative environment for entrepreneurs, MSMEs and small businesses to grow and thrive.

• In September 2023, The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has achieved a first jewellery exports through courier mode from Mumbai.significant This development represents a significant leap forward in simplifying international trade.

In April 2023, The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) commences the first-ever

Lab-grown Diamond Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) in Surat. The event was inaugurated by Mr. Virendra Singh, ITS, Development Commissioner & Additional DGFT; Mr. Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Mr. Vijay Mangukiya, Regional Chairman, Gujarat; Mr. Smit Patel, Convener, Lab-grown diamonds committee, GJEPC; Mr. Sabyasachi Ray, ED, GJEPC along with others.

STRENGTH: The existing management has a strong technical, finance and administrative expertise in various industries and corporate sectors including the business of the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY: The internal control system is looked after by

Directors themselves, who also looked after the day to day affairs to ensure compliances of guide lines and policies adhere to the management instructions and policies to ensure improvements in the system. The Internal Audit reports are regularly reviewed by the management. The Company has proper and adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the business operations geared towards achieving efficiency in its various business operations, safeguarding compliance with statutory regulations. Efforts for continued improvement of internal control system are being consistently made in this regard

HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: The Company has 6 employees including C.F.O. &

Company Secretary on the role of the Company.

RATIOS : Please refer Note 23 to the financialsfor the detailed report on the ratios. Since, the Company is not having any operations, most of the ratios are zeros and the few which are calculated and are varying are also due to very, marginal changes in the financials only.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Importantfactorsthatcouldmakeadifference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates changes in the Government regulations, tax laws, and other statutes and other incidental factors.