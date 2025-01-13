Veefin Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.38
18.34
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.39
24.94
9.05
0.95
Net Worth
121.77
43.28
9.06
0.96
Minority Interest
Debt
6.38
0.73
3.58
4.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.8
3.53
0
0
Total Liabilities
137.95
47.54
12.64
5.7
Fixed Assets
92.33
40.13
14.39
8.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
0.1
0.09
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.51
2.51
0
0
Networking Capital
7.88
3.95
-1.87
-2.88
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.59
7.26
0.75
0.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.22
2.3
0.63
0.13
Sundry Creditors
-4.07
-2.01
-0.6
-2.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.86
-3.6
-2.65
-1.02
Cash
31.05
0.83
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
137.96
47.52
12.63
5.69
No Record Found
