Veefin Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

558
(-5.53%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:32:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.38

18.34

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

96.39

24.94

9.05

0.95

Net Worth

121.77

43.28

9.06

0.96

Minority Interest

Debt

6.38

0.73

3.58

4.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

9.8

3.53

0

0

Total Liabilities

137.95

47.54

12.64

5.7

Fixed Assets

92.33

40.13

14.39

8.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.19

0.1

0.09

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.51

2.51

0

0

Networking Capital

7.88

3.95

-1.87

-2.88

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.59

7.26

0.75

0.09

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.22

2.3

0.63

0.13

Sundry Creditors

-4.07

-2.01

-0.6

-2.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.86

-3.6

-2.65

-1.02

Cash

31.05

0.83

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

137.96

47.52

12.63

5.69

