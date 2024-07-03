SectorIT - Software
Open₹644
Prev. Close₹636.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹270.9
Day's High₹657
Day's Low₹615
52 Week's High₹753.9
52 Week's Low₹235
Book Value₹50.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,487.64
P/E266.13
EPS2.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.38
18.34
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.39
24.94
9.05
0.95
Net Worth
121.77
43.28
9.06
0.96
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
24.97
14.08
6.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.97
14.08
6.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.4
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Gautam Vijay Udani
Non Executive Director
Matthew Gamser
Independent Director
Bhavesh Chheda
Independent Director
Gourav Saraf
Reports by Veefin Solutions Ltd
Summary
Veefin Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated as Veefin Solutions Private Limited by the Registrar of Companies, Manesar on October 14, 2020. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name has been changed to Veefin Solutions Limited certified on May 15, 2023 in Mumbai.The Company is a Digital Lending and Supply Chain Finance (SCF) technology product solutions company based in Mumbai. Supply Chain finance is a financial tool used to help businesses manage their cash flow and improve working capital. It provide product solutions to clients globally, including Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, FinTech, Marketplaces, and Corporates. The technology product solutions are unique offering, which are designed with user-led approach, data and analytics, and built by experienced bankers for bankers.SCF product and platform are highly flexible for configuration. This empowers bankers and financial institutions to offer customised solutions to their clients, tailoring loan products both regular and transaction-based on clients unique requirements.Veefin embarked on its journey in 2019 to create ground-breaking productized solutions for supply chain finance industry. Over the years, it achieved significant milestones, developing innovative products. The Company started building standard SCF Products with innovative and scalable methodology.In 2020, the Company acquired the product business undertaking of M/s. Infini Systems Private Limited, one of
Read More
The Veefin Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹630 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veefin Solutions Ltd is ₹1487.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veefin Solutions Ltd is 266.13 and 12.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veefin Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veefin Solutions Ltd is ₹235 and ₹753.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Veefin Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 174.40%, 6 Month at 49.82%, 3 Month at -3.72% and 1 Month at 11.34%.
