iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Veefin Solutions Ltd Share Price

630
(-0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open644
  • Day's High657
  • 52 Wk High753.9
  • Prev. Close636.05
  • Day's Low615
  • 52 Wk Low 235
  • Turnover (lac)270.9
  • P/E266.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.82
  • EPS2.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,487.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Veefin Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

644

Prev. Close

636.05

Turnover(Lac.)

270.9

Day's High

657

Day's Low

615

52 Week's High

753.9

52 Week's Low

235

Book Value

50.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,487.64

P/E

266.13

EPS

2.39

Divi. Yield

0

Veefin Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Veefin Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Veefin Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:13 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jul-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.39%

Non-Promoter- 4.49%

Institutions: 4.48%

Non-Institutions: 58.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Veefin Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.38

18.34

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

96.39

24.94

9.05

0.95

Net Worth

121.77

43.28

9.06

0.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

24.97

14.08

6.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.97

14.08

6.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.4

0

View Annually Results

Veefin Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Veefin Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Gautam Vijay Udani

Non Executive Director

Matthew Gamser

Independent Director

Bhavesh Chheda

Independent Director

Gourav Saraf

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veefin Solutions Ltd

Summary

Veefin Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated as Veefin Solutions Private Limited by the Registrar of Companies, Manesar on October 14, 2020. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name has been changed to Veefin Solutions Limited certified on May 15, 2023 in Mumbai.The Company is a Digital Lending and Supply Chain Finance (SCF) technology product solutions company based in Mumbai. Supply Chain finance is a financial tool used to help businesses manage their cash flow and improve working capital. It provide product solutions to clients globally, including Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, FinTech, Marketplaces, and Corporates. The technology product solutions are unique offering, which are designed with user-led approach, data and analytics, and built by experienced bankers for bankers.SCF product and platform are highly flexible for configuration. This empowers bankers and financial institutions to offer customised solutions to their clients, tailoring loan products both regular and transaction-based on clients unique requirements.Veefin embarked on its journey in 2019 to create ground-breaking productized solutions for supply chain finance industry. Over the years, it achieved significant milestones, developing innovative products. The Company started building standard SCF Products with innovative and scalable methodology.In 2020, the Company acquired the product business undertaking of M/s. Infini Systems Private Limited, one of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Veefin Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Veefin Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹630 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veefin Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veefin Solutions Ltd is ₹1487.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veefin Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veefin Solutions Ltd is 266.13 and 12.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veefin Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veefin Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veefin Solutions Ltd is ₹235 and ₹753.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veefin Solutions Ltd?

Veefin Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 174.40%, 6 Month at 49.82%, 3 Month at -3.72% and 1 Month at 11.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veefin Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veefin Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.40 %
Institutions - 4.49 %
Public - 58.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Veefin Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.