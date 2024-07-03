Summary

Veefin Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated as Veefin Solutions Private Limited by the Registrar of Companies, Manesar on October 14, 2020. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name has been changed to Veefin Solutions Limited certified on May 15, 2023 in Mumbai.The Company is a Digital Lending and Supply Chain Finance (SCF) technology product solutions company based in Mumbai. Supply Chain finance is a financial tool used to help businesses manage their cash flow and improve working capital. It provide product solutions to clients globally, including Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, FinTech, Marketplaces, and Corporates. The technology product solutions are unique offering, which are designed with user-led approach, data and analytics, and built by experienced bankers for bankers.SCF product and platform are highly flexible for configuration. This empowers bankers and financial institutions to offer customised solutions to their clients, tailoring loan products both regular and transaction-based on clients unique requirements.Veefin embarked on its journey in 2019 to create ground-breaking productized solutions for supply chain finance industry. Over the years, it achieved significant milestones, developing innovative products. The Company started building standard SCF Products with innovative and scalable methodology.In 2020, the Company acquired the product business undertaking of M/s. Infini Systems Private Limited, one of

