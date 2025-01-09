Veefin Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economy

In 2023, the global economy demonstrated remarkable resilience amid geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures by growing at a rate of 3.3%. Backed by prudent fiscal policy actions by central banks around the world, the global economy managed to avert a recession, with inflation showing signs of moderation as the year progressed. This proved effective in stabilising economic growth.1

Throughout the year, emerging and developing economies, including India, Vietnam and Mexico experienced positive growth and attracted considerable foreign institutional investments. While advanced economies faced numerous challenges, such as supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions, they still managed to surpass pre-pandemic growth levels.

Notably, the US economys growth surged past its pre-pandemic trend, showcasing resilience. The global inflation rate also declined from its peak at 8.8% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023, which is significant considering the existing economic landscape.

Outlook

The global economy is expected to steadily grow in CY 2024. While this growth may be modest compared to some historical periods, inflation is projected to continue its downward trend. Global inflation is forecast to decline steadily, from 6.8% in 2023 to 5.9% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025. This suggests a potential soft-landing scenario, where the economy avoids recession or major instability. Despite ongoing global trade and investment headwinds, major central banks are preparing to ease monetary policy. This easing reflects confidence in successfully managing inflation, adding to a cautiously optimistic outlook for CY 2024.

Indian Economy

The Indian economy has displayed remarkable resilience and growth momentum in the financial year 2023-24, overcoming various challenges and achieving a growth rate of 8.2%. The RBI has taken several additional measures to improve financial stability, including the review of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework, enabling Small Finance Banks to use rupee interest derivative products and providing UPI access for Prepaid Payment Instruments through third-party apps. The objective was to improve customer convenience, deepen financial markets as well as strengthen the resilience of the financial system.2

The robust growth in industrial activity, led by the manufacturing sector, has translated into increased demand for technological solutions and automation across various industries. The resilient cement production, strong growth in steel consumption and production, and robust capital goods imports indicated a healthy investment cycle. The flow of resources to the commercial sector from banks and other sources has significantly increased compared to the previous year, bolstering economic activity. While exports registered double-digit expansion in February, the trade deficit widened as imports also accelerated.

Outlook

The Indian economy has an optimistic outlook for the coming years. Inflation is expected to moderate, with consumer price index (CPI) inflation estimated at 4.5% for 2024-25. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put emphasis on addressing the need to ensure price stability on a durable basis, while also maintaining a focus on growth. With a young workforce, growing credit demand, increasing market capex of both the stock exchanges and higher capacity utilisation across most sectors of the economy, it is poised for growth. The coordinated efforts of policymakers, the RBI and various stakeholders have been instrumental in setting the stage for driving sustained economic development. Investments are also expected to remain bright, driven by an upward movement in the private capital expenditure cycle, persisting and robust government capital expenditure, healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, rising capacity utilisation and growing business optimism.

Industry Overview

Supply Chain Finance

Supply Chain Finance (SCF) is emerging as a viable solution to address the substantial credit gap faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India. Currently, the MSME sector accounts for a significant 27% of the countrys GDP and 45.03% of exports3, but the lack of access to formal lending has inhibited their growth, with an estimated credit gap of H20-25 trillion4.

SCF consists of financing options, including factoring and reverse factoring. It uses invoices and receivables as collateral to finance suppliers. This enables MSMEs to increase working capital, enhance competitiveness and better integrate with global supply chains. Banks have also traditionally preferred working capital loans over SCF due to data limitations and collateral assessment challenges. However, growing digitisation and government initiatives have driven an increase in domestic factoring volumes in the recent years.

FinTechs have also revolutionised the SCF space by digitising interactions between entities, utilising analytics and providing app-based financing arrangements. They have differentiated themselves by focusing on large e-commerce platforms as anchor clients, understanding supply chains and offering e-vendor financing against invoices. The convergence between SCF providers and other ecosystem players is ongoing, with various new partnerships to extend reach and capture new opportunities for revenue growth.

The Government of India has also introduced initiatives, such as the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) and the Account Aggregator (AA) framework to encourage transparent SCF mechanisms and enable faster data exchange between buyers, sellers and financiers. These initiatives, coupled with increasing interest from FinTechs, are also expected to drive significant innovations in the SCF industry, potentially increasing working capital access for MSMEs.

Information Technology (IT) Industry

The Indian IT industry, a global powerhouse today, has contributed immensely in positioning the country as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors and creating huge job opportunities in India. In the last decade, the industry has grown manifold in revenue terms, and its relative share of Indias GDP is around 7% in FY 2024.5 The sectors prowess is evident in its substantial contribution of 53% to Indias service exports in FY 2023 when it employed an estimated 5.4 million people. In 2022, India cemented its position as the second-highest country in terms of the number of unicorns added, with 23 new unicorns emerging. Additionally, over 1,300 new tech startups commenced operations during the same year, demonstrating the massive potential of the domestic IT sector.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, has undertaken strategic initiatives to promote skill development programmes, enhance infrastructure capabilities and support R&D for Indias leadership position in IT and IT-enabled Services. This has further led to the development of technology-related solutions that digitally enable citizen services, focusing on areas such as cybersecurity, hyper-scale computing, artificial intelligence and blockchain.

The Indian Telcom Market, having the second-highest number of internet subscribers in the world, offers one of the most affordable data globally at H10/GB ($0.12/GB). The Indian Government has allowed 100% FDI in data processing, software development, computer consultancy, software supply, business consultancy, market research and technical testing services under the automatic route which is further boosting the sectors growth.

Company Overview

Veefin Solutions Limited is a prominent global player in the banking & financial technology (fintech) landscape, specialising in Supply Chain Finance (SCF) and Digital Lending solutions. The Companys SCF suite encompasses the entire financing lifecycle, from customer onboarding and underwriting to transaction management systems and collections processes. These white-labelled solutions cater to a diverse clientele, including banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs), fintech firms, B2B marketplaces and large corporations.

Besides the markets traditional offerings, the Company offers a ready-to-use white-labelled platform at Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) pricing model that enables lenders of all sizes, right from small Fintechs to large financial institutions to establish digital lending operations quickly and efficiently. This product-first platform approach allows the Companys clients to offer Digital Lending & SCF products of all structures, making their clients the fastest to go-live when compared to industry standards.

The Company has a strong global footprint, with operations in three countries and catering to diverse markets. The Company prioritises innovation and continuously develops advanced solutions that can meet the evolving financial needs of its clients. Its solutions are designed for scalability and agility, adapting to the specific requirements of clients, ranging from small businesses to large enterprises.

With a dedication to complying with relevant regulations and industry best practices, Veefin provides its clients with secure and reliable financial solutions. The Companys mission is to become the number one global SCF platform. This mission is reflected in its remarkable journey marked by impressive milestones, including over USD 25 billion in annual recurring revenue disbursed on the platform, a team of over 250 professionals and a growing international footprint.

As a trusted partner to its clients, Veefin enables financial institutions and corporations aiming to initiate the safest form of SME lending to their supply chains. This enhances cash flow and unlocks new opportunities by optimizing costs across its supply chain through their one-of-kind solution.

Opportunities

New markets ushering in new opportunities

Veefin recognises the SME Finance gap in emerging economies that can be resolved by offering SCF solutions. This past year, the Company has ventured extensively into Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, as part of Veefins Global Country Director programme. This programme involved regional experts who identify target markets and develop culturally-sensitive strategies, facilitating faster entry and growth in new territories.

Deep-Tier Supply Chain Finance (DTSCF)

International banks are devising innovative strategies to expand access to finance for global SMEs. Research indicates that a substantial portion of corporate credit remains untapped. DTSCF allows corporations to extend this credit down the value chain, supported by their guarantee. This creates new financing opportunities for Tier 2, Tier 3 and beyond suppliers, optimising rates across the entire chain. Veefin stands out as the sole non-blockchain DTSCF solution, seamlessly integrating with existing banking systems. With its proven effectiveness, discussions are underway with numerous banks for integration into their service offerings.

From Traditional Lending to SCF with Veefin

Financial institutions are recognising the benefits of offering SCF programmes and transitioning from traditional SME lending. Veefins ready-to-deploy technology powers banks to establish and operate their SCF businesses. It grants them a competitive edge in this evolving market.

SaaS Pricing

Veefins innovative SaaS model removes the barrier of upfront costs, enabling financial institutions of all sizes to engage in SCF. Traditionally dominated by large banks, this groundbreaking approach democratises access to the ecosystem. With immediate Returns on Investments (ROI), institutions can engage in SCF, driving overall market expansion. This shift towards a streamlined cost structure will also lead to a more inclusive SCF landscape.

Threats

Cybersecurity risks

As a provider of financial solutions, Veefin must maintain robust cybersecurity measures to protect against sensitive data and preventpotentialbreachesorcyberattacks,whichcoulddamage its reputation and incur significant costs. Phishing, Trojans and hacking attempts pose significant threats. Continuous customer education and strong cybersecurity measures are essential to detect and prevent such attacks.

Technological disruptions

Rapid advancements in technology and the emergence of new fintech solutions could potentially disrupt the market, requiring constant innovation and adaptation to stay ahead of the curve.

Economic downturns and market volatility

Various factors could contribute towards adversely affecting Veefins growth prospects, such as economic uncertainties, recessions or market volatility, which could adversely impact businesses willingness to invest in SCF and digital lending solutions, thereby affecting the Companys growth prospects

Regulatory changes and compliance challenges

Evolving regulations and compliance requirements in the financial sector could pose challenges, that require continuous adaptation and investments in terms of regulatory compliance measures.

Cloud migration risks

While cloud migration offers several benefits, Veefin acknowledges the challenges it presents, including data security, integration issues and operational disruptions. A well-defined transition plan with extensive risk assessments and contingency plans is required to help mitigate these risks.

Protecting Intellectual Property (IP) rights

Safeguarding IP rights is important for revenue generation. Challenges can arise due to infringements, piracy or unauthorised use of the Companys IP. Registering IPs in countries with robust protection laws and monitoring for potential violations are crucial to mitigate this risk effectively.

Risk management

Staying abreast of rapid technological advancements

Veefin recognises the importance of keeping pace with the latest technological advancements to retain its competitive edge. The Company achieves this through research, market analysis, networking and a competent innovation and development team.

Managing expenditure and operating costs

To efficiently manage its operational costs, the Company undertakes process optimisation, leverages lean growth models and maintains high-quality standards with efficiency and cost effectiveness being the top priority

Catering to evolving consumer preferences

Understanding the necessity of adapting to changing consumer preferences in both local and international markets, the Company conducts market research, engages with customers and collaborates with industry experts to remain informed about emerging technologies and consumer trends.

Skilled talent retention

Veefin aims to create a positive work environment that propels growth, offers professional development opportunities and acknowledges employee contributions. This enables the Company to build a culture of continuous learning and keep its workforce motivated and engaged.

Segment-wise or product-wise performance

The Company has been offering Digital Lending and Supply Chain Finance (SCF) technology product solutions to a wide clientele globally, including Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, FinTech, Marketplaces, Corporates as well as Governments. According to the Indian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, there are no reportable operating or geographical segments applicable to the Company. The consolidated gross revenue from operations as considered in the profit and loss account for FY 2024 is H2,497.20 Lakhs and other income is H2.22 Lakhs.

Discussions on Consolidated Financial Performance concerning Operational Performance:

Veefin Solutions Limited Consolidated Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 YOY Growth in % Total revenue from operations (including other income) (in H Lakhs) 2,499.42 1,448.18 72.59 Total expenses (in H Lakhs) 1,438.48 892.88 61.10 Profit before interest, depreciation and Taxes (in J Lakhs) 1,060.94 555.30 91.05 Depreciation and Amortisation (in H Lakhs) 94.10 22.61 316.19 Profit before tax (in J Lakhs) 966.84 532.69 81.50 Income tax expenses (in H Lakhs) 227.49 105.01 116.64 Profit after tax (in J Lakhs) 739.35 427.68 72.87 EPS Basic (in H) 3.60 2.33 71.64 Diluted (in H) 3.29 2.33 41.20

Veefin Solutions Limited Standalone Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 YOY Growth in % Total revenue from operations (including other income) (in H Lakhs) 2,078.21 1,344.23 54.60 Total expenses (in H Lakhs) 1,199.58 839.21 42.94 Profit before interest, depreciation & Taxes (in J Lakhs) 878.63 505.02 73.97 Depreciation & Amortisation (in H Lakhs) 87.55 21.46 307.97 Profit before tax (in J Lakhs) 791.08 483.56 63.60 Income tax expenses (in H Lakhs) 227.23 105.01 116.39 Profit after tax (in J Lakhs) 563.85 378.55 48.95 EPS Basic (in H) 2.74 2.08 31.73 Diluted (in H) 2.51 2.08 20.67

Financial Review

During the year under review, the Company reported exceptional financial performance driven by strategic expansion and increased product adoption in the digital lending and supply chain finance space. Below is the breakdown of the key metrics:

Revenue surged by an impressive 73% year-on-year, reaching H2,500 Lakhs compared to H1,448 Lakhs in FY 2023. This significant growth is attributed to the Companys strategic expansions into new markets such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, catering to a wider global clientele. Additionally, enhancements in the product offerings for financial institutions across the globe also contributed to the revenue increase.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) also saw a substantial rise of 91%, reaching H1,061 Lakhs compared to H555 Lakhs in the previous year. This indicates the Companys ability to scale its business sustainably while maintaining profitability.

Profit After Tax (PAT) also grew by 73%, amounting to H739 Lakhs, up from H427 Lakhs in FY 2023.

Key Performance Indicators of our Company

As per Consolidated Financials

Particulars Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 YOY Growth in % Revenue split between domestic and exports Domestic market (in H Lakhs) 1370.85 455.18 201% Export market (in H Lakhs) 1126.35 974.66 16% Domestic market (%) 54.90% 31.83% 72% Export market (%) 45.10% 68.17% (34%) Key Ratios Debtors Turnover (in H Lakhs) 2.90 3.4 (15%) Current Ratio (in H Lakhs) 4.66 2.01 132% Debt Equity Ratio (in H Lakhs) 0.04 0.02 100% Return on equity (ROE) (%) 5.95% 9.53% (38%) Return on capital employed (ROCE) (%) 7.63% 11.65% (35%) Customer Retention Rate (%) 96.00% 86.50% 11% Monthly Recurring Revenue (in H Lakhs) 67.42 45.24 49% Annual Recurring Revenue 809.02 542.88 49%

As per Standalone Financials

Particulars Standalone 2023-24 2022-23 YOY Growth in % Revenue split between domestic and exports Domestic market 1197.90 455.18 163% Export market 878.08 848.66 3% Domestic market (%) 57.70% 34.91% 65% Export market (%) 42.30% 65.09% (35%) Key Ratios Debtors Turnover 2.46 3.25 (24%) Current Ratio 4.68 2.00 134% Debt Equity Ratio 0.05 0.02 150% Return on equity (ROE) (%) 4.63% 8.75% (47%) Return on capital employed (ROCE) (%) 6.36% 11.00% (42%)

Notes to Ratios

Debtors Turnover Ratio:

The Debtors turnover Ratio is the average number of days that recoveries are made from the time of raising the Invoice. A shorter ratio results in a higher Working Capital available to the company.

Current Ratio:

The current ratio is a liquidity ratio that measures a companys ability to pay short-term obligations or those due within one year. It measures the ability of a company to leverage its current Assets against its short-term liabilities. It gives investors the confidence to invest and lenders the confidence that the Company will not default on its interest and other obligations.

Debt-Equity Ratio:

The Debt-Equity Ratio measures the percentage of borrowings versus owned funds. Variance is because of a reduction in debt and an increase in equity due to share investment.

Net Profit Ratio:

The Company has improved this margin on both standalone and consolidated levels. This shows that it has improved its operating margins and reduced expenses to operate better. A larger revenue and a better economy of scale also help the Company achieve this growth.

Return of Equity Ratio:

The Return on Equity Ratio judges the Profitability of the Company out of owned Funds. Comparing this with the Return on Capital Employed allows investors to gauge the impact of Loan funds on profitability and allows the management to take measures to curb interest out-go in cases where the impact is adversely affecting the profits.

Return on Capital Employed:

The Return on Net Worth, also known as, Return on Capital Employed, is the amount of Income the Company has generated as against the Assets used to generate that Income. Better usage of the Assets and better economies of scale have resulted in better profits. This measures the ability of the Company to pay its shareholders.

Another noteworthy milestone includes the status of the Company has changed to Public Limited and its name has been changed to "Veefin Solutions Limited."

The Company has managed to make the most out of its circumstances by chalking out an elaborate growth strategy and executing robust scale-up plans. This includes identifying the uncertainties of a post-COVID-19 world and ensuring that the business maintains a growth trajectory.

Human Resource Development

Veefin considers its people to be its true differentiators who add to its competitive edge. The Company strives to provide its people with a congenial work environment, cultivating a performance-oriented culture, facilitating knowledge acquisition and dissemination, encouraging creativity and promoting responsibility among its team members.

The Company follows a collaborative approach to develop training programmes for its personnel. Through consultations with the concerned individuals and their departmental heads, the Company identifies improvement areas and employee needs to chalk out targeted training plans. Recognising the significance of its human capital, Veefin has launched the #HumansOfVeefin campaign, a heartfelt initiative that celebrates the personal narratives and journeys of its diverse team members. Through immersive stories, inspiring testimonials and striking visuals, the campaign highlights the achievements, struggles and dreams of the Companys workforce.

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy

Veefins internal audit function evaluates all the control measures periodically to ensure the effectiveness of the internal control systems and recommends improvements, wherever appropriate. The internal control systems and procedures are designed to be commensurate with the Companys size, scale, complexity and nature of business operations. These systems and procedures provide reasonable assurance of adherence to the accounting procedures and policies, maintenance of proper accounting records, reliability of financial information, compliance with regulatory directives, efficacy of its operating systems, protection of resources and safeguarding of assets against unauthorized use. This is further regularly reviewed by the management, and if required, they undertake corrective actions, in their respective areas to strengthen the controls.

Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied due to risk and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include significant changes in political and economic conditions in India and internationally, volatility in interest rates and in the securities market, new regulations and Government policies that may impact the companys business as well as the ability to implement strategies. The Company assumes no responsibility nor is under any obligation to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements based on any subsequent developments, information or events.