|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Nov 2024
|18 Nov 2024
|Change in registered office of the company
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Veefin Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results for half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 26th August, 2024 As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|The Board of the Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e. on July 04th 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the intent of incorporation of a Subsidiary Company in India Approval of intent of incorporating a Subsidiary Company in India.
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|Veefin Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair Outcome of Board meeting held on 29.04.2024 Financial Results Appointment of Secretarial auditor for the FY 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 13th March, 2024 Allotment of Equity shares and Convertible Warrants on preferential basis
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Veefin Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To evaluate any and all proposals for fund raising by the Company; ii. The notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company or Notice of Postal Ballot along with explanatory statement thereto inter alia for seeking approval of the members of the Company in relation to the above fund-raising proposal. iii. Any other items with the permission of the Chair. Issuance of Convertible warrants by way of Preferential issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.