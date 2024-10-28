iifl-logo-icon 1
Veefin Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

600
(2.58%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:07:00 PM

Veefin Solutions CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Nov 202418 Nov 2024
Change in registered office of the company
Board Meeting28 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Veefin Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results for half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 26th August, 2024 As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting4 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
The Board of the Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e. on July 04th 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the intent of incorporation of a Subsidiary Company in India Approval of intent of incorporating a Subsidiary Company in India.
Board Meeting29 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Veefin Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair Outcome of Board meeting held on 29.04.2024 Financial Results Appointment of Secretarial auditor for the FY 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 13th March, 2024 Allotment of Equity shares and Convertible Warrants on preferential basis
Board Meeting25 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Veefin Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To evaluate any and all proposals for fund raising by the Company; ii. The notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company or Notice of Postal Ballot along with explanatory statement thereto inter alia for seeking approval of the members of the Company in relation to the above fund-raising proposal. iii. Any other items with the permission of the Chair. Issuance of Convertible warrants by way of Preferential issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024)

