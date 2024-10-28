Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

Change in registered office of the company

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Veefin Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results for half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 26th August, 2024 As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

The Board of the Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e. on July 04th 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the intent of incorporation of a Subsidiary Company in India Approval of intent of incorporating a Subsidiary Company in India.

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Veefin Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair Outcome of Board meeting held on 29.04.2024 Financial Results Appointment of Secretarial auditor for the FY 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 13th March, 2024 Allotment of Equity shares and Convertible Warrants on preferential basis

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024