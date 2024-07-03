Veefin Solutions Ltd Summary

Veefin Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated as Veefin Solutions Private Limited by the Registrar of Companies, Manesar on October 14, 2020. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name has been changed to Veefin Solutions Limited certified on May 15, 2023 in Mumbai.The Company is a Digital Lending and Supply Chain Finance (SCF) technology product solutions company based in Mumbai. Supply Chain finance is a financial tool used to help businesses manage their cash flow and improve working capital. It provide product solutions to clients globally, including Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, FinTech, Marketplaces, and Corporates. The technology product solutions are unique offering, which are designed with user-led approach, data and analytics, and built by experienced bankers for bankers.SCF product and platform are highly flexible for configuration. This empowers bankers and financial institutions to offer customised solutions to their clients, tailoring loan products both regular and transaction-based on clients unique requirements.Veefin embarked on its journey in 2019 to create ground-breaking productized solutions for supply chain finance industry. Over the years, it achieved significant milestones, developing innovative products. The Company started building standard SCF Products with innovative and scalable methodology.In 2020, the Company acquired the product business undertaking of M/s. Infini Systems Private Limited, one of the Group Companies that deals with software products and services including a range of software products such as Supply Chain Finance Software, Loan Origination System, Loan Management System, Collection Management System, Sales CRM, Digital Tools for SME clients of banks, etc. Itcompleted the comprehensive and feature-rich versions of VF and DF, which involved the creation of essential features such as program creation, company establishment, and mapping. These functionalities formed the backbone of Companys solution, enabling seamless operations and efficient management of supply chain finance processes.2021 marked a significant year for Company as it developed an agile Loan Origination System (LOS). This low-code, loan product-agnostic system provided customers with unparalleled flexibility and adaptability. Throughout the year, it introduced numerous industry-first functionalities and automation, enhancing the capabilities of LOS. Concurrently, it upgraded SCF Transaction Management System to Version 2, incorporating advanced features and launching multiple loan products that were readily available. In year 2022, the Company took on the challenge in pioneering solution for Deep Tier Supplier Finance (DTSCF). It witnessed refinement and evolution of LOS, as the Company strove to make it more dynamic. The Company has embarked on the conceptualization and development of Dynamic Discounting in 2023. Moreover, it is presently working towards the establishment of Indias largest Embedded Finance marketplace in providing comprehensive financial solutions and empowering businesses in finance sector.The Company issued 56,99,200 Equity Shares via Initial Public Offering by raising funds aggregating to Rs 46.74 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 28,49,600 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 23.37 Crore and 28,49,600 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 23.36 Crore through Offer for Sale in June, 2023.In 2024, Company formed strategic alliances with several leading system integrators and consulting firms; completed multiple joint projects, combining Veefins technology with the implementation and advisory expertise of partners; delivered integrated solutions to clients, enhancing the overall value proposition. The Company acquired 51.31% stake in Estorifi Solutions Private Limited (ESPL), a group Company on June 14, 2024, making it a subsidiary of the Company. It acquired 50.99% stake consisting of 50,763 Equity shares in Infini Systems Private Limited (ISPL), on August 12, 2024, making it a subsidiary Company of the Company. The Company has also incorporated a new Subsidiary Company in the name of Veefin Capital Private Limited (VCPL) in Maharashtra, India on August 08, 2024, which holds 51% in the VCPL.