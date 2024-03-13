Veekayem Fashion And Apparels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 24, 2024. Veekayem Fashion And Apparels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on March 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/03/2024) Veekayem Fashion And Apparels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/03/2024) Veekayem Fashion And Apparels Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 20, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/03/2024)