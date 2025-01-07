Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
4.62
10.94
1.62
yoy growth (%)
-57.73
575.58
Raw materials
-4.52
-10.86
-1.31
As % of sales
97.73
99.25
80.88
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.06
As % of sales
0.67
0.33
3.87
Other costs
-0.04
-0.03
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.87
0.28
4.26
Operating profit
0.03
0.01
0.17
OPM
0.71
0.12
10.97
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.12
Other income
0
0
0.03
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.08
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
-29.6
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0
0.08
yoy growth (%)
50.7
-91.41
NPM
0.23
0.06
5.1
