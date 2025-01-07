iifl-logo-icon 1
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.52
(6.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

4.62

10.94

1.62

yoy growth (%)

-57.73

575.58

Raw materials

-4.52

-10.86

-1.31

As % of sales

97.73

99.25

80.88

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.06

As % of sales

0.67

0.33

3.87

Other costs

-0.04

-0.03

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.87

0.28

4.26

Operating profit

0.03

0.01

0.17

OPM

0.71

0.12

10.97

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.12

Other income

0

0

0.03

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.08

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

-29.6

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0

0.08

yoy growth (%)

50.7

-91.41

NPM

0.23

0.06

5.1

