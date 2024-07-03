Summary

Veerkrupa Jewellers Limited was originally incorporated as Veerkrupa Jewellers Private Limited on September 13, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed from Veerkrupa Jewellers Private Limited to Veerkrupa Jewellers Limited and had obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 17, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The business was founded by Promoters, Mr. Chirag Arvind Shah and Neha Chiragbhai Shah, who together had experience in the jewellery industry. Over the years Veerkrupa Jewellers has established itself as a renowned brand in northeast of central Anmedaba- Naroda and Narol and the adjoining areas. The business operations began as a proprietary firm in 2001. With years of experience, growing brand awareness, increase in customer trust, relationship and footfall, the Proprietors- Mr. Chirag Arvind Shah and Neha Chiragbhai Shah took a plunge to grow their business by setting up a Company under the name of Veerkrupa Jewellers Private Limited in the year 2019. Subsequently, the Company had acquired the business of Proprietorship Concerns of its Promoters viz, M/s Veerkrupa Jewellers and M/s Veerkrupa Ornaments through the Business Succession Agreement dated January 01, 2020. Consequently, the entire business operation of the Proprietorship Firm was merged into the Company.The Company commenced operations b

