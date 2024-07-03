Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹1.55
Prev. Close₹1.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹3
Day's High₹1.57
Day's Low₹1.48
52 Week's High₹2.49
52 Week's Low₹1.23
Book Value₹1.41
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.66
P/E78.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.86
4.86
1.87
1.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.2
0.05
3.04
3.03
Net Worth
13.06
4.91
4.91
4.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
4.62
10.94
1.62
yoy growth (%)
-57.73
575.58
Raw materials
-4.52
-10.86
-1.31
As % of sales
97.73
99.25
80.88
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.08
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
2.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.73
575.58
Op profit growth
138.4
-92.24
EBIT growth
114.08
-96.56
Net profit growth
50.7
-91.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Chirag Arvind Shah
Whole-time Director
Nehaben Chiragbhai Shah
Director
Pinkeshkumar Jivanlal Shah
Independent Director
Jalpaben Jalpeshbhai Panara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Shridhar Appa
Additional Director
Geetaben Miteshkumar Prajapati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd
Summary
Veerkrupa Jewellers Limited was originally incorporated as Veerkrupa Jewellers Private Limited on September 13, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed from Veerkrupa Jewellers Private Limited to Veerkrupa Jewellers Limited and had obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 17, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The business was founded by Promoters, Mr. Chirag Arvind Shah and Neha Chiragbhai Shah, who together had experience in the jewellery industry. Over the years Veerkrupa Jewellers has established itself as a renowned brand in northeast of central Anmedaba- Naroda and Narol and the adjoining areas. The business operations began as a proprietary firm in 2001. With years of experience, growing brand awareness, increase in customer trust, relationship and footfall, the Proprietors- Mr. Chirag Arvind Shah and Neha Chiragbhai Shah took a plunge to grow their business by setting up a Company under the name of Veerkrupa Jewellers Private Limited in the year 2019. Subsequently, the Company had acquired the business of Proprietorship Concerns of its Promoters viz, M/s Veerkrupa Jewellers and M/s Veerkrupa Ornaments through the Business Succession Agreement dated January 01, 2020. Consequently, the entire business operation of the Proprietorship Firm was merged into the Company.The Company commenced operations b
Read More
The Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd is ₹19.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd is 78.5 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd is ₹1.23 and ₹2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 0.65%, 1 Year at -6.55%, 6 Month at -11.30%, 3 Month at -15.14% and 1 Month at 2.61%.
