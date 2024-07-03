iifl-logo-icon 1
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd Share Price

1.5
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

  • Open1.55
  • Day's High1.57
  • 52 Wk High2.49
  • Prev. Close1.57
  • Day's Low1.48
  • 52 Wk Low 1.23
  • Turnover (lac)3
  • P/E78.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.41
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd Corporate Action

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.77%

Non-Promoter- 73.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.86

4.86

1.87

1.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.2

0.05

3.04

3.03

Net Worth

13.06

4.91

4.91

4.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

4.62

10.94

1.62

yoy growth (%)

-57.73

575.58

Raw materials

-4.52

-10.86

-1.31

As % of sales

97.73

99.25

80.88

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.08

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

2.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.73

575.58

Op profit growth

138.4

-92.24

EBIT growth

114.08

-96.56

Net profit growth

50.7

-91.41

No Record Found

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Chirag Arvind Shah

Whole-time Director

Nehaben Chiragbhai Shah

Director

Pinkeshkumar Jivanlal Shah

Independent Director

Jalpaben Jalpeshbhai Panara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Shridhar Appa

Additional Director

Geetaben Miteshkumar Prajapati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd

Summary

Veerkrupa Jewellers Limited was originally incorporated as Veerkrupa Jewellers Private Limited on September 13, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed from Veerkrupa Jewellers Private Limited to Veerkrupa Jewellers Limited and had obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 17, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The business was founded by Promoters, Mr. Chirag Arvind Shah and Neha Chiragbhai Shah, who together had experience in the jewellery industry. Over the years Veerkrupa Jewellers has established itself as a renowned brand in northeast of central Anmedaba- Naroda and Narol and the adjoining areas. The business operations began as a proprietary firm in 2001. With years of experience, growing brand awareness, increase in customer trust, relationship and footfall, the Proprietors- Mr. Chirag Arvind Shah and Neha Chiragbhai Shah took a plunge to grow their business by setting up a Company under the name of Veerkrupa Jewellers Private Limited in the year 2019. Subsequently, the Company had acquired the business of Proprietorship Concerns of its Promoters viz, M/s Veerkrupa Jewellers and M/s Veerkrupa Ornaments through the Business Succession Agreement dated January 01, 2020. Consequently, the entire business operation of the Proprietorship Firm was merged into the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd share price today?

The Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd is ₹19.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd is 78.5 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd is ₹1.23 and ₹2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd?

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 0.65%, 1 Year at -6.55%, 6 Month at -11.30%, 3 Month at -15.14% and 1 Month at 2.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.23 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

