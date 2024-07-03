Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd Summary

Veerkrupa Jewellers Limited was originally incorporated as Veerkrupa Jewellers Private Limited on September 13, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed from Veerkrupa Jewellers Private Limited to Veerkrupa Jewellers Limited and had obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 17, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The business was founded by Promoters, Mr. Chirag Arvind Shah and Neha Chiragbhai Shah, who together had experience in the jewellery industry. Over the years Veerkrupa Jewellers has established itself as a renowned brand in northeast of central Anmedaba- Naroda and Narol and the adjoining areas. The business operations began as a proprietary firm in 2001. With years of experience, growing brand awareness, increase in customer trust, relationship and footfall, the Proprietors- Mr. Chirag Arvind Shah and Neha Chiragbhai Shah took a plunge to grow their business by setting up a Company under the name of Veerkrupa Jewellers Private Limited in the year 2019. Subsequently, the Company had acquired the business of Proprietorship Concerns of its Promoters viz, M/s Veerkrupa Jewellers and M/s Veerkrupa Ornaments through the Business Succession Agreement dated January 01, 2020. Consequently, the entire business operation of the Proprietorship Firm was merged into the Company.The Company commenced operations by setting up a showroom in Naroda, Ahmedabad and had opened 2nd showroom in Narol, Ahmedabad. The Showrooms with an area of 1050 square feet offer luxurious experience and customer services. The collection of jewellery in both the showrooms reflects regional customer preferences and designs. Its wide range of jewellery designs, across various price points caters to customers across all market segments.The jewellery business includes the sale of jewellery made of gold, silver, studded and other jewellery products that include diamond, platinum and other precious and semi-precious stones. The product profile includes designer, traditional, modern and combined designs of jewellery at best prices. The variety of jewellery offered enhances Companys efficiency and enables to attract and retain the ever growing customer base and relationship. The aim and focus on design and innovation, ability to recognize consumer preferences and market trends, the intricacy of designs and quality of products are the key strengths of the Company.The Company essentially sell wide range of products for different occasions including special occasions, such as weddings and party-wear, jewellery for personal milestones, festival jewellery, daily-wear jewellery, kids jewellery and mens jewellery. Each collection serves customers with different needs and preferences for different designs at various and best price range. The jewellery is made of gold, silver, studded and other jewellery products that include diamond, platinum and other precious and semi-precious stones. All of the gold jewellery is hallmarked by BIS except gold jewellery weighing less than two grams which is not required to be hallmarked. The products are sold under the brand name of Veerkrupa and under stringent quality control processes, including various official and other tests for different jewellery. Each collection serves customers with different needs and preferences for different designs. The Company products cater to different occasions including special occasions, such as weddings and party-wear, jewellery for personal milestones, festival jewellery, daily-wear jewellery, kids jewellery and mens jewellery.In July 2022, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 30,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 8.1 Crore. The Company sale jewellery from showrooms located in Naroda and Narol. Some of the highest selling products are rings, earrings, chains, mangalsutra, bracelet. The product profile includes designer, traditional, modern and combined designs of jewellery such as earrings, chains, bracelets, gold/silver bars, Bands, Mangalsutra, Pendant sets and chains, Anklets, Waist Belts and necklaces. Besides this, the Company sell Hand tools, pooja items, decorative items in silver. Its wide range of product offerings caters to diverse customer segments, from the high-end to mid-market and value market segments. The Company compete with various well established jewelers such as Kalyan Jewellers India Limited, Malabar Gold Private Limited Titan Company Limited (Tanishq), and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited as well as local jewellers and craftsmen, most of whom are from the unorganised sector.