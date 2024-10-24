iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd Board Meeting

1.38
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Veerkrupa Jewel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
As attached
Board Meeting24 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 Submission Of Unaudited(Standalone) Financial Results For The Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2024 Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date and venue of the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company . 2. To consider and approve the Directors report and notice of AGM . 3. To consider proposal for increase in the Authorised Share capital of the company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. The company has informed board meeting outcome on 05th September, 2024 for the meeting held on the same date. the company hereby informs additional details to the said outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 May 20241 May 2024
As attached As attached
Board Meeting29 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the appointment of new Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2. To take note and approve the resignation of Existing Statutory Auditor of the Company 3. Any other business matter with the permission of Chairman 1. That the Statutory Auditor of the Company will be appointed shortly, and 2. Took note of and approved the Resignation of M/s. Bhagat & Co, the existing Statutory Auditor of the Company, due to expiring of Peer Review Certificate issued by ICAI, as on 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Revised Intimation (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)

Veerkrupa Jewel: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.