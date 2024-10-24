Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 Submission Of Unaudited(Standalone) Financial Results For The Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2024 Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date and venue of the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company . 2. To consider and approve the Directors report and notice of AGM . 3. To consider proposal for increase in the Authorised Share capital of the company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. The company has informed board meeting outcome on 05th September, 2024 for the meeting held on the same date. the company hereby informs additional details to the said outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 1 May 2024

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024