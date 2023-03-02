Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.97
7.97
0.35
0.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.44
-0.62
-0.46
-0.42
Net Worth
7.53
7.35
-0.11
-0.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0.08
0.3
0.3
0.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.61
7.65
0.19
0.23
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
7.59
7.6
0.17
0.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.3
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.37
7.72
0.33
1.83
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.15
-1.66
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.12
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.04
0.01
0.05
Total Assets
7.61
7.65
0.19
0.22
