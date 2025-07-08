Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹17.01
Prev. Close₹16.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹17.01
Day's Low₹17.01
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.56
P/E30.93
EPS0.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.97
7.97
0.35
0.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.44
-0.62
-0.46
-0.42
Net Worth
7.53
7.35
-0.11
-0.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
-0.12
0.02
-1.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-21.27
-4.05
40.59
24.71
EBIT growth
-21.27
-4.05
40.59
25.08
Net profit growth
-21.27
-4.05
40.59
25.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vani Ramesh Alva
Chairman & Managing Director
Debashish Mukherjee
Non Executive Director
Sushil Dattatraya Sindhkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pinal Parekh
Independent Director
Moti Dabhi
Submit Business Bay 102-103,
Lev-1 Service Rd Ville Parle(E,
Maharashtra - 400052
Tel: 91-22-42288300/08146995909
Website: http://www.veloxindustriesltd.in
Email: khataueximltd@gmail.com
205/208,
Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,
New Delhi - 110055
Tel: 91-011-42541965/4254
Website: www.alankit.com
Email: info@alankit.com
Summary
Velox Industries Limited (formerly known as Khatau Exim Limited) was incorporated on 21 February 1983 based in Mumbai, India. The company is into the business of foods and beverages.
Reports by Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd
