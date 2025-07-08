iifl-logo
Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd Share Price Live

17.01
(5.00%)
Mar 2, 2023|02:59:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.01
  • Day's High17.01
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close16.2
  • Day's Low17.01
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E30.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10
  • EPS0.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

17.01

Prev. Close

16.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

17.01

Day's Low

17.01

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.56

P/E

30.93

EPS

0.55

Divi. Yield

0

Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

28 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:50 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.15%

Foreign: 2.14%

Indian: 72.10%

Non-Promoter- 25.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.97

7.97

0.35

0.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.44

-0.62

-0.46

-0.42

Net Worth

7.53

7.35

-0.11

-0.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

-0.12

0.02

-1.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-21.27

-4.05

40.59

24.71

EBIT growth

-21.27

-4.05

40.59

25.08

Net profit growth

-21.27

-4.05

40.59

25.05

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vani Ramesh Alva

Chairman & Managing Director

Debashish Mukherjee

Non Executive Director

Sushil Dattatraya Sindhkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pinal Parekh

Independent Director

Moti Dabhi

Registered Office

Submit Business Bay 102-103,

Lev-1 Service Rd Ville Parle(E,

Maharashtra - 400052

Tel: 91-22-42288300/08146995909

Website: http://www.veloxindustriesltd.in

Email: khataueximltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

205/208,

Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,

New Delhi - 110055

Tel: 91-011-42541965/4254

Website: www.alankit.com

Email: info@alankit.com

Summary

Velox Industries Limited (formerly known as Khatau Exim Limited) was incorporated on 21 February 1983 based in Mumbai, India. The company is into the business of foods and beverages.
Reports by Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd is ₹13.56 Cr. as of 02 Mar ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd is 30.93 and 1.70 as of 02 Mar ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 Mar ‘23

What is the CAGR of Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd?

Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 54.36%, 6 Month at 27.23%, 3 Month at 10.03% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.75 %

