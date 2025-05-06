Board Meeting 6 May 2025 28 Apr 2025

Velox Shipping And Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025. 2. To approve the deviation of funds amounting to Rs. 76250000 raised through preferential allotment on 26th August 2022 for subject to shareholder approval utilization towards: a) Acquisition or investment in a foreign entity named INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS ASSOCIATES LLC ILA b) Other inorganic acquisitions if necessary. c) Working capital requirements of the company. d) Other General corporate purposes. 3. To approve the Notice of Postal Ballot for seeking the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved and taken on record Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 along with the Auditors report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 2 Feb 2025

Velox Shipping And Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today, 10th February, 2025 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: - 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024 (copy enclosed). 2. Limited Review Reports issued by statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid Financial Results. (Copy enclosed) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Velox Shipping And Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today, 14th November, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: - 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (copy enclosed). 2. Limited Review Reports issued by statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid Financial Results. (Copy enclosed) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024) As per the query raised by the BSE we are refiling the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th september, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2025)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Velox Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Directors Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Secretarial Audit Report received from Mr. Hiren Gediya Practicing Company Secretary under Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013. 3. To appoint Scrutinizer prescribed under section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules 2014. 4. To consider and approve the Notice for conveying the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company; 5. To consider and approve any other business transactions. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, September 05, 2024 has considered and approved the following agenda items: The Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Audit report received from Mr. Hiren Gediya, Practicing Company Secretary under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. Notice for convening 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company. Appointment of M/s. Sushil Talathi & Associates, Company Secretaries, Mumbai, to act as a Scrutinizer for the purpose of E-voting & ballot voting at the 41st Annual General Meeting. Resignation of Mr. Vishal Kothari from the post of Chief Financial Officer with effect from 30th September, 2024 was taken on record. Appointment of Ms. Kiwa Shah as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1st October, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024