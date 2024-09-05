iifl-logo
Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd AGM

Velox Shipping CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, September 05, 2024 has considered and approved the following agenda items: The Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Audit report received from Mr. Hiren Gediya, Practicing Company Secretary under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. Notice for convening 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company. Appointment of M/s. Sushil Talathi & Associates, Company Secretaries, Mumbai, to act as a Scrutinizer for the purpose of E-voting & ballot voting at the 41st Annual General Meeting. Resignation of Mr. Vishal Kothari from the post of Chief Financial Officer with effect from 30th September, 2024 was taken on record. Appointment of Ms. Kiwa Shah as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1st October, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) We are enclosing herewith the gist of proceedings of the Annual general Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024 at 3:00 pm at the registered office of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting results and Scrutinizers Report for the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)

