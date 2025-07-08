iifl-logo
Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price Live

21
(5.00%)
Apr 1, 2022|10:30:02 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21
  • Day's High21
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close20
  • Day's Low21
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

21

Prev. Close

20

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

21

Day's Low

21

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:22 AM
No Record Found
Share Price

Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

739.35

75.141,05,241.46481.20.31,476.3379.07

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

223.55

66.5346,524.58264.050973.4353.08

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

371.85

34.4323,254.17331.770.4727.8267.88

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

859.7

109.5218,783.62133.430484.34141.08

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

783.85

133.0818,306.1657.170162.14192.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

D-09 Eastern Business District,

LBS Road Bhandup West,

Maharashtra - 400078

Tel: -

Website: http://www.kamatsrestaurants.com

Email: cs@kamatsindia.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Company FAQs

What is the Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹0.10 Cr. as of 01 Apr ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 4.20 as of 01 Apr ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 01 Apr ‘22

What is the CAGR of Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup?

Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 4.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of Vidli Restaurants Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

