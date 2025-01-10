Vikalp Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.29
1.26
1.25
1.25
Net Worth
4.34
4.31
4.3
4.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.06
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.34
4.31
4.36
4.31
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.73
1.72
1.72
1.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.54
2.57
2.61
2.54
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.57
2.71
2.66
2.57
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.14
-0.05
-0.03
Cash
0.07
0.02
0.03
0.07
Total Assets
4.34
4.31
4.36
4.31
