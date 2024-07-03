Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹42.82
Prev. Close₹42.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹44.94
Day's Low₹42.75
52 Week's High₹60.51
52 Week's Low₹10.93
Book Value₹9.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.29
1.26
1.25
1.25
Net Worth
4.34
4.31
4.3
4.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.31
-0.46
-0.23
-0.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arun Kejriwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vinod K Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sonali Kejriwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sharad Tandon
Independent Director
Mohammad Faraz
Additional Director
Dipakbhai Ganeshbhai Patel
Additional Director
Oshin Shailesh Vaghela
Additional Director
Indira Suresh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hetal Vaghela
Reports by Vikalp Securities Ltd
Summary
Vikalp Securities Limited was originally incorporated on February 28, 1986 under the name of Vikalp Consultants Pvt. Ltd. The Company name was changed to Vikalp Securities Limited effective from 23 November, 1994. The Company is engaged into trading in shares and investment business and surplus fund are invested in providing loans on interest. The Company came with its first Initial Public Offer in year 1995.The Company deployed surplus funds for the time being in securities as investment and granted loans for the purpose of gain. The business in which Company deals is based on the market performance of the securities. As the share market is flourishing day by day due to increase in the investing activities in the market, the Company seek opportunity in the share trading business, which must be beneficial for the growth of the Company in the long run.In 2022-23, the Company bore risk associated with the volatility of the prices of shares which depends upon its performance in the overall market, and this given as most prior concern of the Company, it always endeavors to follow market trend and risks and benefits attached to it before investing the precious funds in share market, to minimize the risk and maximize the returns.
The Vikalp Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikalp Securities Ltd is ₹13.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vikalp Securities Ltd is 0 and 4.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikalp Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikalp Securities Ltd is ₹10.93 and ₹60.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vikalp Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.47%, 3 Years at 74.53%, 1 Year at 256.96%, 6 Month at -9.42%, 3 Month at -5.27% and 1 Month at -5.31%.
