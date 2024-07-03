Summary

Vikalp Securities Limited was originally incorporated on February 28, 1986 under the name of Vikalp Consultants Pvt. Ltd. The Company name was changed to Vikalp Securities Limited effective from 23 November, 1994. The Company is engaged into trading in shares and investment business and surplus fund are invested in providing loans on interest. The Company came with its first Initial Public Offer in year 1995.The Company deployed surplus funds for the time being in securities as investment and granted loans for the purpose of gain. The business in which Company deals is based on the market performance of the securities. As the share market is flourishing day by day due to increase in the investing activities in the market, the Company seek opportunity in the share trading business, which must be beneficial for the growth of the Company in the long run.In 2022-23, the Company bore risk associated with the volatility of the prices of shares which depends upon its performance in the overall market, and this given as most prior concern of the Company, it always endeavors to follow market trend and risks and benefits attached to it before investing the precious funds in share market, to minimize the risk and maximize the returns.

