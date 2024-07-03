iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikalp Securities Ltd Share Price

42.75
(-0.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open42.82
  • Day's High44.94
  • 52 Wk High60.51
  • Prev. Close42.8
  • Day's Low42.75
  • 52 Wk Low 10.93
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.85
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vikalp Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

42.82

Prev. Close

42.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

44.94

Day's Low

42.75

52 Week's High

60.51

52 Week's Low

10.93

Book Value

9.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vikalp Securities Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vikalp Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Vikalp Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Vikalp Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.29

1.26

1.25

1.25

Net Worth

4.34

4.31

4.3

4.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.31

-0.46

-0.23

-0.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Vikalp Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vikalp Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Arun Kejriwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vinod K Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sonali Kejriwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sharad Tandon

Independent Director

Mohammad Faraz

Additional Director

Dipakbhai Ganeshbhai Patel

Additional Director

Oshin Shailesh Vaghela

Additional Director

Indira Suresh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hetal Vaghela

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vikalp Securities Ltd

Summary

Vikalp Securities Limited was originally incorporated on February 28, 1986 under the name of Vikalp Consultants Pvt. Ltd. The Company name was changed to Vikalp Securities Limited effective from 23 November, 1994. The Company is engaged into trading in shares and investment business and surplus fund are invested in providing loans on interest. The Company came with its first Initial Public Offer in year 1995.The Company deployed surplus funds for the time being in securities as investment and granted loans for the purpose of gain. The business in which Company deals is based on the market performance of the securities. As the share market is flourishing day by day due to increase in the investing activities in the market, the Company seek opportunity in the share trading business, which must be beneficial for the growth of the Company in the long run.In 2022-23, the Company bore risk associated with the volatility of the prices of shares which depends upon its performance in the overall market, and this given as most prior concern of the Company, it always endeavors to follow market trend and risks and benefits attached to it before investing the precious funds in share market, to minimize the risk and maximize the returns.
Company FAQs

What is the Vikalp Securities Ltd share price today?

The Vikalp Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vikalp Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikalp Securities Ltd is ₹13.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vikalp Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vikalp Securities Ltd is 0 and 4.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vikalp Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikalp Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikalp Securities Ltd is ₹10.93 and ₹60.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vikalp Securities Ltd?

Vikalp Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.47%, 3 Years at 74.53%, 1 Year at 256.96%, 6 Month at -9.42%, 3 Month at -5.27% and 1 Month at -5.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vikalp Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vikalp Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

