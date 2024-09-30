Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 20 Nov 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 20th November, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), 2015.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Vikalp Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 and submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

APPOINTMENT OF MR. DEEPAKBHAI PATEL AS ADDTIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE NON-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND MRS. OSHIN VAGHELA & MRS. INDIRA VORA AS ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

VIKALP SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th of June 2024 in compliance with the Regulation 33 of the SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 we are submitting herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting of Vikalp Securities Limited held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

VIKALP SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 we are submitting herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting of Vikalp Securities Ltd held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024