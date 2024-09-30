iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikalp Securities Ltd Board Meeting

37.5
(-3.85%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:00:00 PM

Vikalp Securitie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Nov 202420 Nov 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 20th November, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), 2015.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Vikalp Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 and submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
APPOINTMENT OF MR. DEEPAKBHAI PATEL AS ADDTIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE NON-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND MRS. OSHIN VAGHELA & MRS. INDIRA VORA AS ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
VIKALP SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th of June 2024 in compliance with the Regulation 33 of the SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 we are submitting herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting of Vikalp Securities Limited held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
VIKALP SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 we are submitting herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting of Vikalp Securities Ltd held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
VIKALP SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st of December 2023 in compliance with the Regulation 33 of the SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS 2015. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Vikalp Securitie: Related News

No Record Found

