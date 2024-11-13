iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintage Securities Ltd Board Meeting

19.07
(4.49%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vintage Secur. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
VINTAGE SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Vintage Securities Limited has informed BSE about the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30 September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
VINTAGE SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Vintage Securities Limited has informed BSE about Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13th August 2024 inter alia to approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Vintage Securities Limited has informed about Outcome of Board Meeting for Consideration and Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter end 30th June, 2024 and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
VINTAGE SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Vintage Securities Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
VINTAGE SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Vintage Securities Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.02.2024 Un-Audited Financials Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

