Open₹18.5
Prev. Close₹19.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹18.5
Day's Low₹18.5
52 Week's High₹28.44
52 Week's Low₹12.4
Book Value₹48.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.79
P/E278.14
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.78
3.78
3.78
3.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.19
4.79
4.11
4.26
Net Worth
14.97
8.57
7.89
8.04
Minority Interest
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.52
-0.01
0.01
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Gross Sales
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Moul Shree Jhunjhunwala
Director & Manager
Dinesh Kumar Pandey
Independent Director
Rajnarayan De
Independent Director
Biswajit Ghosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonu Ghosh
Reports by Vintage Securities Ltd
Summary
Vintage Securities Limited was incorporated on July 18, 1994. The Company being a small sized, public limited listed, Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), has very limited scope of business. The Company is into the business of financial services activities.In FY 2019, there was a significant legal order affecting Companys going concern status. RBI cancelled the Certificate of Registration (CoR dated February 20, 1998 under Section 45-IA (6) of the RBI Act, 1934 Vide RBI Order dated 21st June 2018, however, noted that the Company still was governed by relevant provisions of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and duly made application to convert it into Core Investment Companies (CIC).The NBFC business segment of the Company is dominated by several very large companies. The smaller companies have very limited scope of business. Vintage Securities Limited, also being a small NBFC, has very limited scope of business.The Company has made detailed assessments of the recoverability and carrying values of its assets comprising property, plant and equipment, inventories, receivables and other current assets as at the balance sheet date and on the basis of evaluation. Subsequent to year end, Companys have resumed operations as per government guidelines and directives prescribed.
The Vintage Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vintage Securities Ltd is ₹6.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vintage Securities Ltd is 278.14 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vintage Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vintage Securities Ltd is ₹12.4 and ₹28.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vintage Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.29%, 3 Years at 39.32%, 1 Year at 49.31%, 6 Month at 15.34%, 3 Month at 7.27% and 1 Month at -1.42%.
