Vintage Securities Ltd Share Price

18.5
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.5
  • Day's High18.5
  • 52 Wk High28.44
  • Prev. Close19.47
  • Day's Low18.5
  • 52 Wk Low 12.4
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E278.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.75
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vintage Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

18.5

Prev. Close

19.47

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

18.5

Day's Low

18.5

52 Week's High

28.44

52 Week's Low

12.4

Book Value

48.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.79

P/E

278.14

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Vintage Securities Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

17 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vintage Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vintage Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.79%

Non-Promoter- 46.20%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vintage Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.78

3.78

3.78

3.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.19

4.79

4.11

4.26

Net Worth

14.97

8.57

7.89

8.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.52

-0.01

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.06

Vintage Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vintage Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Moul Shree Jhunjhunwala

Director & Manager

Dinesh Kumar Pandey

Independent Director

Rajnarayan De

Independent Director

Biswajit Ghosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonu Ghosh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vintage Securities Ltd

Summary

Vintage Securities Limited was incorporated on July 18, 1994. The Company being a small sized, public limited listed, Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), has very limited scope of business. The Company is into the business of financial services activities.In FY 2019, there was a significant legal order affecting Companys going concern status. RBI cancelled the Certificate of Registration (CoR dated February 20, 1998 under Section 45-IA (6) of the RBI Act, 1934 Vide RBI Order dated 21st June 2018, however, noted that the Company still was governed by relevant provisions of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and duly made application to convert it into Core Investment Companies (CIC).The NBFC business segment of the Company is dominated by several very large companies. The smaller companies have very limited scope of business. Vintage Securities Limited, also being a small NBFC, has very limited scope of business.The Company has made detailed assessments of the recoverability and carrying values of its assets comprising property, plant and equipment, inventories, receivables and other current assets as at the balance sheet date and on the basis of evaluation. Subsequent to year end, Companys have resumed operations as per government guidelines and directives prescribed.
Company FAQs

What is the Vintage Securities Ltd share price today?

The Vintage Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vintage Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vintage Securities Ltd is ₹6.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vintage Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vintage Securities Ltd is 278.14 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vintage Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vintage Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vintage Securities Ltd is ₹12.4 and ₹28.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vintage Securities Ltd?

Vintage Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.29%, 3 Years at 39.32%, 1 Year at 49.31%, 6 Month at 15.34%, 3 Month at 7.27% and 1 Month at -1.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vintage Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vintage Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.79 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.21 %

