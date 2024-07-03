iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintage Securities Ltd Company Summary

17.75
(2.90%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:54:00 PM

Vintage Securities Ltd Summary

Vintage Securities Limited was incorporated on July 18, 1994. The Company being a small sized, public limited listed, Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), has very limited scope of business. The Company is into the business of financial services activities.In FY 2019, there was a significant legal order affecting Companys going concern status. RBI cancelled the Certificate of Registration (CoR dated February 20, 1998 under Section 45-IA (6) of the RBI Act, 1934 Vide RBI Order dated 21st June 2018, however, noted that the Company still was governed by relevant provisions of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and duly made application to convert it into Core Investment Companies (CIC).The NBFC business segment of the Company is dominated by several very large companies. The smaller companies have very limited scope of business. Vintage Securities Limited, also being a small NBFC, has very limited scope of business.The Company has made detailed assessments of the recoverability and carrying values of its assets comprising property, plant and equipment, inventories, receivables and other current assets as at the balance sheet date and on the basis of evaluation. Subsequent to year end, Companys have resumed operations as per government guidelines and directives prescribed.

