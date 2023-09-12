TO THE MEMBERS OF VINTAGE SECURITIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of VINTAGE SECURITIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have identified the following to be the key audit matters:-

Key Audit Matters Method of delaing with the matter 1.) IND AS 109 specifies that financial instruments are to be valued at fair value. Considering, that there may be a significant increase in reserves due to fair valuation of investments, we have identified it as a key audit matter. Our audit procedure involves the following: • Evaluating the management judgement about classification of investment in equity instruments as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. • Review of the valuation of equity instruments arrived at, on the basis of valuation report. • Review of corresponding deferred tax adjustments on fair valuation of equity instruments, including the adjustments on disposal of the investments.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the companies ( Auditors Report ) Order 2020 ( " The Order " ) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of the section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matter specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order , to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operative effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

3

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the financial year. Hence, compliance in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail facility has been implemented with effect from 1st April, 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software. During the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For S.N.ROY & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No - 313054E

(S.N.ROY)

Partner

Membership No - 051056 UDIN: 24051056BKBHEV2823

Place: Kolkata Date: 27th, May 2024

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date in respect to statutory audit of VINTAGE SECURITIES LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(b) The management has physically verified the Property, Plant & Equipment of the company to cover the entire block of assets once in a year and no material discrepancies were noticed. The procedure adopted by the management is reasonable in our opinion having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) As per the explanation given by the management the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right to Use Asset) or Intangible Assets or both during the year.

(e) As per the explanation given by the management no proceeding have been initiated or is pending against the company for holding any benami property under the under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

ii. (a) The company has no manufacturing and / or trading activities and as such the question of having any stock and maintenance of records in respect thereof and physical verification of inventory does not arise. Thus, paragraph 3(ii)(a), 3(ii)(b) and 3(ii)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not made investments in, provide any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Thus, paragraph 3(iii) of the order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments, and providing guarantees and securities as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year. Thus, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Company is not required to maintain any cost records under section 148(1) of the Act. Thus, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, GST, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities and no undisputed statutory dues are in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, GST and other dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, not any transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), hence reporting under clause (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loans from any lender, and hence, paragraph 3(ix)(a), 3(ix)(b), 3(ix)(c), 3(ix)(d), 3(ix)(e) and 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

x. a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer in the nature of equity shares. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is no applicable.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi. a) No fraud/ material fraud by the Company or no fraud/ material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our Audit..

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv. According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Thus, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. The statutory auditors of the company resigned on 12.09.2023 for financial years 2023-2024, 2024-2025 & 2025-26 as statutory auditors of the company. The issue of resignation of the said statutory auditors is pre-occupancy in other assignments.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. The provisions of section 135(5) of the companies act, 2013 does not apply to this company. Thus, the provisions of clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xxi. The Clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to these Financial Statements of the Company.

For S.N.ROY & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No - 313054E

(S.N.ROY)

Partner

Membership No - 051056 UDIN: 24051056BKBHEV2823

Place: Kolkata Date: 27th, May 2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date in respect to internal financial control under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 of VINTAGE SECURITIES LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that :

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VINTAGE SECURITIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, with reference to these Standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S.N.ROY & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No - 313054E

(S.N.ROY)

Partner

Membership No - 051056 UDIN: 24051056BKBHEV2823

Place: Kolkata Date: 27th, May 2024

VINTAGE SECURITIES LIMITED CIN:- L74120WB1994PLC0633991