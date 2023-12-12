|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Nov 2023
|12 Dec 2023
|Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2023) Scrutinizer Report of voting of EGM held on 12th December 2023 Voting Results of EGM held on 12th December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/12/2023)
