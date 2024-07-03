Virat Leasing Limited was incorporated on 27 July, 1984 with Registration Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company got its Certificate of Commencement of Business on 7 August, 1984. The Company is a Non-banking Financial Company registered with RBI. The Company is engaged in the business of making investments in shares and Securities, extending loans and advances and other financial services activities, except insurance and pension, funding activities, n.e.c.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.