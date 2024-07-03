Summary

Virat Leasing Limited was incorporated on 27 July, 1984 with Registration Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company got its Certificate of Commencement of Business on 7 August, 1984. The Company is a Non-banking Financial Company registered with RBI. The Company is engaged in the business of making investments in shares and Securities, extending loans and advances and other financial services activities, except insurance and pension, funding activities, n.e.c.

