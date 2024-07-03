SectorFinance
Open₹64.6
Prev. Close₹64.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹64.6
Day's Low₹61.37
52 Week's High₹142.1
52 Week's Low₹18.75
Book Value₹11.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.98
12.98
12.98
12.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.69
2.82
2.86
2.71
Net Worth
15.67
15.8
15.84
15.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.23
5.82
-0.27
0.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.84
0.83
2.66
35.23
2.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.84
0.83
2.66
35.23
2.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.22
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajeev Kothari
Director
Jitendra Kumar Goyal
Additional Director
Ritu Agarwal
Additional Director
Mahesh Kumar Kejriwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manisha Khandelwal
Additional Director
Vidhu Bhushan Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Virat Leasing Limited was incorporated on 27 July, 1984 with Registration Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company got its Certificate of Commencement of Business on 7 August, 1984. The Company is a Non-banking Financial Company registered with RBI. The Company is engaged in the business of making investments in shares and Securities, extending loans and advances and other financial services activities, except insurance and pension, funding activities, n.e.c.
The Virat Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virat Leasing Ltd is ₹79.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Virat Leasing Ltd is 0 and 5.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virat Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virat Leasing Ltd is ₹18.75 and ₹142.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Virat Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 228.25%, 6 Month at -27.82%, 3 Month at -47.67% and 1 Month at -41.30%.
