Virat Leasing Ltd Share Price

61.37
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open64.6
  • Day's High64.6
  • 52 Wk High142.1
  • Prev. Close64.6
  • Day's Low61.37
  • 52 Wk Low 18.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.99
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Virat Leasing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

64.6

Prev. Close

64.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

64.6

Day's Low

61.37

52 Week's High

142.1

52 Week's Low

18.75

Book Value

11.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Virat Leasing Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Virat Leasing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Virat Leasing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Virat Leasing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.98

12.98

12.98

12.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.69

2.82

2.86

2.71

Net Worth

15.67

15.8

15.84

15.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.23

5.82

-0.27

0.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0.84

0.83

2.66

35.23

2.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.84

0.83

2.66

35.23

2.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.22

0.02

View Annually Results

Virat Leasing Ltd Peer Comparison

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Virat Leasing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajeev Kothari

Director

Jitendra Kumar Goyal

Additional Director

Ritu Agarwal

Additional Director

Mahesh Kumar Kejriwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manisha Khandelwal

Additional Director

Vidhu Bhushan Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Virat Leasing Ltd

Summary

Virat Leasing Limited was incorporated on 27 July, 1984 with Registration Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company got its Certificate of Commencement of Business on 7 August, 1984. The Company is a Non-banking Financial Company registered with RBI. The Company is engaged in the business of making investments in shares and Securities, extending loans and advances and other financial services activities, except insurance and pension, funding activities, n.e.c.
Company FAQs

What is the Virat Leasing Ltd share price today?

The Virat Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Virat Leasing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virat Leasing Ltd is ₹79.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Virat Leasing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Virat Leasing Ltd is 0 and 5.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Virat Leasing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virat Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virat Leasing Ltd is ₹18.75 and ₹142.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Virat Leasing Ltd?

Virat Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 228.25%, 6 Month at -27.82%, 3 Month at -47.67% and 1 Month at -41.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Virat Leasing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Virat Leasing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

