Dear Members,

Your directors take pleasure in presenting the 40th (Fortieth) Annual Report of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended as on 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (Rs. in 000)

Particulars Year ended as on Year ended as on 31st March, 2024 31st March, 2023 Total Income 8,751.51 9,914.66 Total Expenses 9,847.09 10,419.34 Profit or Loss before Exceptional Extraordinary items (1,095.58) (504.68) Profit or Loss before tax (1,095.58) (504.68) Less: Tax Expenses 213.83 (7.90) Profit or Loss after Tax (1,309.41) (496.78) Other Comprehensive Income 61.66 37.94 Total Comprehensive Income (1,247.75) (458.84)

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the year under review, your company recorded a total income of Rs. 8,751.51 (in thousands) as compared to Rs. 9,914.66 (in thousands) in the previous financial year. Flowever, the performance of the Company was satisfactory. The loss for the same period stood at Rs. 1,309.41 (in thousands) as compared to Rs. 496.78 (in thousands) in the previous financial year.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There was no change in the nature of business of the company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Companys business activity primarily falls within a single business segment i.e., Investment and Finance. The analysis on the performance of the industry, the Company, internal control systems, risk management are presented in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is presented forming part of this report.

SHARE CAPITAL

Equity Shares:

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 12,98,05,000/-. There was no change in the Share Capital during the year under review.

Sweat Equity Shares:

In terms of Sub-rule (13) of Rule 8 of The Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares.

Differential Voting Rights:

In terms of Rule 4(4) of The Companies (Share Capital and Debenture Rules, 2014), the Company has not issued any share with Differential Voting Rights.

Employee Stock Options:

In terms of Rule 12(9) of The Companies (Share Capital and Debenture Rules, 2014), the Company has not issued any Employee Stock Options.

DIVIDEND

Your directors have not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

Transfer of unpaid&unclaimed Dividends & Shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

Pursuant to Sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") there was no unclaimed/unpaid dividend, hence the company is not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

RESERVES

In view of losses incurred by the Company, your directors have not proposed to transfer any amount to Statutory Reserves.

MATERIAL CHANGES ANDCOMMITMENT

There are no material changes or commitments that took place after the close of financial year till date which will have any material or significant impact on the financials of the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Particulars as prescribed under Sub-Section 3(m) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding energy conservation and technology absorption is not applicable to the Company.

During the year under review, there was no inflow or outflow of foreign exchange.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has a risk management framework comprising risk governance structure and defined risk management process. The risk governance structure of the Company is a formal organization structure with defined roles and responsibilities for risk management. The risks existing in the internal and external environment are periodically identified and reviewed, based on which, the cost of treating risks is assessed and risktreatment plans are devised.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY fCSRl INITIATIVES

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, are not applicable on the Company.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS. GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company being a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 11 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Power), Rules, 2014 are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

All transactions entered with Related Parties during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in ordinary course of business and the provision of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted. There are no materially significant related party transactions during the period under review made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or other designated person which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Thus, disclosure in Form AOC- 2 is not required. However, details of all related party transactions are given in Notes to Financial Statements for the financial year ended as on 31.03.2024.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS. COMMITTEES AND MANAGEMENT

Composition:

The composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees, viz., Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee are constituted in accordance with Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ["SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015"], wherever applicable. The details are provided in Corporate Governance Report which formsthe part ofthe Annual Report.

Appointment

On recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board has appointed Mr. Vidhu Bhushan Verma (DIN: 00555238) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 30th August, 2024. His appointment as a Non-Executive Independent Director is subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Cessation/Resianation

Pursuant to the provisions ofthe Companies Act, 2013, the second term of Mr. Pradeep Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 00583450) as a Non-Executive Independent Director shall be expiring at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board has accepted his resignation at their meeting held on 30th August, 2024 effective from the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Retirement by Rotation

Pursuant to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, at least two-third of the total number of Directors (excluding independent directors) shall be liable to retire by rotation.

The Independent Directors hold office for a fixed term of not exceeding five years from the date of their appointment and are not liable to retire by rotation.

Accordingly, Mr. Rajeev Kothari (DIN: 00147196), Managing Director, liable to retire by rotation, retires from the Board this year and, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

The brief resume and other details relating to Mr. Rajeev Kothari who is proposed to be re-appointed, as required to be disclosed under Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is incorporated in the annexureto the notice calling ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Meetings ofthe Board & Committees:

The details of Board and Committee Meetings held during the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 and the attendance of the Directors are set out in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report. The maximum time gap between any two Board Meetings was not more than 120 days as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Companies Act, 2013 and Secretarial Standard on Meetings ofthe Board of Directors.

The details of meeting of Independent Directors are set out in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received requisite declarations/ confirmations from all the Independent Directors confirming their independence as per provisions ofthe Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board relies on their declaration of independence.

Familarisation Programme for Independent Directors

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated a programme for familiarizing the Independent Directors, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company etc. through various initiatives.

Further, at the time of appointment of an Independent Director, the company issues a formal letter of appointment outlining his/ her role, function, duties and responsibilities as a director. The details of programmes for familiarization for Independent Directors are available on the website of the Company www.vll.co.in .

Annual Evaluation of Boards Performance

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors. The details are provided in Corporate Governance Report which formsthe part of the Annual Report.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relatingto material departures;

b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit/loss of the company forthat period;

c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Mr. Ahmed Awaishi was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company has tendered his resignation on 30th May, 2023 and Mr. Virendra Kumar Goyal was appointed in his place with immediate effect.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy. It aims to provide an avenue for employees through this policy to raise their concerns on any violation of legal or regulatory requirements, suspicious fraud, misfeasance, misrepresentation of any financial statements and reports. It also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy is being made available on the Companys website www.vlI,co.in .

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has framed a Nomination and Remuneration Policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors. The policy has been duly approved and adopted by the Board, pursuant tothe recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Remuneration Policy has been uploaded on the Companys website www.vll.co.in . Further the salient features of the policy are given in the Report of Corporate Governance forming part of this Annual Report.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 in Form MGT-7 is in accordance with Section 92(3) of the Act read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and is available on the website of the Company at www.vll.co.in .

SUBSIDIARIES. JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. There was no Company which has become or ceased to be Companys Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate during the Financial Year 2023-24.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLANDITS ADEQUACY

The Company has laid down an adequate system of internal controls, policies and procedures for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of the business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

The current system of internal financial control is aligned with the statutory requirements. Effectiveness of internal financial control is ensured through management reviews, controlled self-assessment and independent testing by the Internal Auditor.

AUDIT AND ALLIED MATTERS

Statutory Auditor

M/s Ghosh & Basu LLP, (FRN E300013) Chartered Accountants, was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th September, 2023 fora term of five consecutive financial years and shall be eligible to hold office from the conclusion of 39th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 44th Annual General Meeting to beheld in the year 2028 at such remuneration as may be decided by the Board in consultation with the Statutory Auditors.

At the Board Meeting held on 30th August, 2024, the existing Statutory Auditors being M/s Ghosh & Basu LLP, had tendered their resignation due to the developments in the Audit Firm ("M/s Ghosh & Basu LLP, Chartered Accountants") resulting in casual vacancy. The Board in order to fill the casual vacancy occurred due to resignation decided to appoint M/s Surajit Roy and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 326099E) who shall hold office from the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2025, for a period of one financial year i.e., 2024-25, at such terms and conditions and on such remuneration as may be decided by the Board in consultation with the Statutory Auditors.

The Statutory Auditors Report to the Members for the year ended 31st March, 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. Also there has been no instance of fraud reported by the statutory auditors forthe period under review.

Internal Auditor

As recommended by the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had re-appointed M/s. Srimal Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditors of the Company forthe Financial Year 2023-24 to conduct internal audit of the Company and their report on findings is submitted to the Audit Committee on periodic basis.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors had re-appointed Mr. Rajesh Ghorawat, Company Secretary in Practice, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 in the prescribed Form MR-3 is appended as Annexure-A to this Boards Report.

COST RECORDS

The Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company adheres to follow the best corporate governance. As per Regulation 34 read with Schedule V (C) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Report on Corporate Governance along with a certificate received from the Statutory Auditors confirming compliance is annexed and forms part of the Annual Report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BYTHE REGULATORS

There were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals during the year under review impacting the going concern status and the operations of the Company in future.

We would like to mention that the forensic audit is completed and the final order has been received from BSE by the Company.

RBI GUIDELINES FOR NON-BANKING FINANCIAL COMPANIES

The Company has observed all the prudential norms prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. The Schedule as required in terms of Paragraph 13 of Non-Banking Financial Companies Prudential Norms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2015 is annexed herewith.

DISCLOSURE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

As per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) and Rules made thereunder, your Company have constituted Internal Complaints Committee for providing a redressal mechanism pertaining to sexual harassment of women employees at workplace.

During the year under review, no complaint was filed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

REMUNERATION RATIO TO PIRECTORS/KMP/EMPLOYEES

The disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 of the Act read

with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure- B forming part of this report.

OTHER DISCLOSURES

Secretarial Standards:

The company has complied with the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standards SS-1 and SS-2 with respect to convening of Board Meetings and General Meetings during the period under review.

Proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. 2016:

No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

APPRECIATION & ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors place on record sincere gratitude and appreciation for all the employees at all levels for their hard work, solidarity, cooperation and dedication during the year. The Board conveys its appreciation for its customers, shareholders, suppliers as well as vendors, bankers, business associates, regulatory and government authorities for their continued support.