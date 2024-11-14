Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Virat Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 6:00 pm. inter-alia to transact the following businesses: a) To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half yearly ended on 30th September 2024; b) To consider and/or transact any other business with permission of the Chairman. Further as informed earlier the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors Promoters Designated Persons and Senior Management Personnel along with their immediate relatives covered under the Code of Conduct of the Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board at their meeting held on today considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Virat Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 30th August 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Jajodia Tower 3 Bentinck Street 4th Floor Room No. D-8 Kolkata-700001 inter alia to transact the following business matters: a) To consider and approve the draft of the Boards Report and annexures forming part thereof; b) To fix the day date time venue and book closure dates for the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with approval of draft notice; c) To consider and/or transact any other business with permission of the Chairman and with the consent of majority of Directors. the following businesses has been transacted: 1. Considered and approved the draft Boards Report along with all other annexures for the FY ended as on 31.03.2024 2. Considered the date, time and venue for the 40th AGM 3. The Board approved the closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Book.. 4. Approved draft Notice of 40th AGM of the Company and appointed Mr. Rajesh Ghorawat, PCS as Scrutinizer. 5. Took note of resignation of M/s Ghosh & Basu LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: E300013) as the Statutory Auditors. 6. Took note on the appointment of M/s Surajit Roy and Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors. 7. The Board on recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee decided to appoint Mr. Vidhu Bhushan Verma as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company 8. Took note of resignation of Mr. Pradeep Kumar Agarwal as Non-Executive Independent Director. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) The Board took note of the resignation of the Statutory Auditors and attached the resignation letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Virat Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 2:00 pm. inter-alia to transact the following businesses: a) To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024; b) To consider and/or transact any other business with permission of the Chairman. Further as informed earlier the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors Promoters Designated Persons and Senior Management Personnel along with their immediate relatives covered under the Code of Conduct of the Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 The Board approved and considered Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Virat Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 5:00 pm inter-alia to transact the following businesses: a) To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; b) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25; c) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25; d) To consider and/or transact any other business with permission of the Chairman and with the consent of majority of Directors. The audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.03.2024 was considered and approved at the Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

