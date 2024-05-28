To,

The Members of

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited (the “Company”) which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss, and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting standards and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1. Revenue Recognition from Sales Our audit procedures included the following: Revenue is measured net of returns, discounts and rate difference on the Companys sales. • Assessing the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to sales returns, discounts and rate difference. Revenue is recognized when the control of the underlying products has been transferred to the customer. There is a risk of revenue being overstated due to fraud resulting from the pressure on management to achieve performance targets at the reporting period end. • Performing substantive testing (including year- end cutoff testing) by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by verifying the underlying documents, which included sales invoices / e-invoice, etc. • For sample customers, obtained and assessed the arrangements with the Company and impact on revenue recognition including their payment terms and right to returns. • For sample customer balances, obtained direct confirmation and tested the reconciliations, if any. 2. Revenue Recognition from Government Grants Our audit procedures included: As per AS 12 “Accounting for Government Grant”, Government grants available to the enterprise are considered for inclusion in accounts: • We evaluated the recognition and measurement principles of sanctioning grants under the PLI Scheme and State Electronics Policy, ensuring compliance with accounting standards. This included assessing revenue recognition conditions and the proper allocation of incentives over the performance period. (i) where there is reasonable assurance that the enterprise will comply with the conditions attached to them; and (ii)where such benefits have been earned by the enterprise and it is reasonably certain that the ultimate collection will be made. • We verified the companys compliance with PLI scheme eligibility criteria and performance obligations, ensuring documentation supported eligibility and annual cap of incentives. • We assessed the adequacy of disclosure regarding PLI and IPS incentives in the financial statements and compliance with reporting requirements outlined by regulatory authorities. 3. Inventory Valuation Our audit procedures included: Inventories are held at the lower of landed cost and net realizable value (NRV). • Assessing the appropriateness of the inventory valuation method followed by the management and by comparing with applicable AS. Due to high volume and nature of products, the company is dealing with and the absence of adequate records, valuation of inventory may be misstated. • Performing substantive testing (including year end cut off testing) by selecting samples of inward and outward movement of inventory during the year by verifying the underlying documents, which included sales invoices / purchase invoice and bill of entry. Also NRV is being based on the assumptions/judgment of the management. Inappropriate assumptions of NRV can impact the assessment of the carrying value of inventories. • Evaluating the design and implementation of the Companys internal controls over the Landed Cost of Inventory and Net Realizable Value (NRV) assessment. • Considered the valuation certificate provided by the management and stock statements submitted to the banks.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report(s) thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls .

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books of the Company;

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss and the standalone statement of cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”;

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its standalone financial statements; (b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024;

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or other wise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d)(i) and (d)(ii) contain any material misstatement.

(e) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

(f) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) -In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Jain Chhajed & Associates,

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 127911W

CA Suyash Chhajed

Partner

Membership No: 121597

UDIN: 24121597BKGVDC6185

ANNEXURE “A”

To The Independent Auditors

Report of Even Date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited

With reference to the Annexure “A” referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading “Report on other legal and regulatory requirements” of our report of even date: In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) Property, Plant and Equipments

(a) [A] The Company has maintained reasonable records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

[B] The company does not have any intangible assets; accordingly this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment during the year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of Company examined by us we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year ended 31st March 2024.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company; there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the company has maintained proper records of its inventories. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year, in our opinion frequency of verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies have been noticed on verification between physical stock and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records produced of the company and as disclosed in note 9 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly Place: Nashik returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in Date: May 28, 2024 agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has made investments in the Subsidiary Company during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments in firms and limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) [A] Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loan and advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to subsidiary. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint ventures or associates.

[B] Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loan and advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to parties other than subsidiary. The Company has not stood guarantee or provided security to parties other than subsidiaries. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3 (iii) (c) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not given any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Governmentfor the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of its products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained.

We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have any liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii)of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31st March, 2024. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act). The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment / private placement of 35,00,100 fully paid-up equity shares and 31,50,000 Equity Warrants during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment or private placement of Equity Shares / Equity Warrants for the purposes for which they were raised. Also, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares (partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year.

(xi)(a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards of Auditing, we report no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the other information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For Jain Chhajed & Associates,

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 127911W

CA Suyash Chhajed

Partner

Membership No: 121597

UDIN: 24121597BKGVDC6185

Place: Nashik

Date: May 28, 2024

ANNEXURE “B”

To The Independent Auditors

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Jain Chhajed & Associates,

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 127911W

CA Suyash Chhajed

Partner

Membership No: 121597

UDIN:

24121597BKGVDC6185

Place: Nashik

Date: May 28, 2024