Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sep-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sep-2022
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
56.88%
56.88%
65.6%
65.6%
73.5%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.75%
1.55%
1.42%
1.42%
1.49%
Non-Institutions
40.36%
41.56%
32.97%
32.97%
25%
Total Non-Promoter
43.11%
43.11%
34.39%
34.39%
26.49%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
