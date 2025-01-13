Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.43
22.84
14.98
4.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
163.12
70.81
6.28
11.66
Net Worth
209.55
93.65
21.26
16.32
Minority Interest
Debt
134.97
88.15
68
51.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.81
3.13
1.59
4.28
Total Liabilities
349.33
184.93
90.85
72.03
Fixed Assets
137.05
94.48
50.38
26.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
100.25
10.23
0.78
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
3.53
Networking Capital
111.97
79.89
38.88
41.8
Inventories
164.75
138.42
63.31
37.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.22
26.24
8.88
10.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
31.89
6.8
1.39
5.26
Sundry Creditors
-98.25
-86.91
-30.26
-10.1
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.64
-4.66
-4.44
-1.31
Cash
0.07
0.33
0.81
0.02
Total Assets
349.34
184.93
90.85
72.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.