Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
531.06
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
531.06
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.22
Total Income
532.29
Total Expenditure
479.57
PBIDT
52.71
Interest
20.05
PBDT
32.66
Depreciation
18.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
2.52
Deferred Tax
1.68
Reported Profit After Tax
10.17
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
26.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.92
PBDTM(%)
6.14
PATM(%)
1.91
