SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹609.9
Prev. Close₹581.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹671
Day's High₹610.65
Day's Low₹575.7
52 Week's High₹633.9
52 Week's Low₹182
Book Value₹81.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,393.16
P/E131.29
EPS4.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.43
22.84
14.98
4.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
163.12
70.81
6.28
11.66
Net Worth
209.55
93.65
21.26
16.32
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
531.06
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
531.06
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sukrit Bharati
Director
Vishrut Arvind Bharati
Independent Director
Abhinav
Independent Director
Komal Kotecha
Additional Director
Drashti Laxmikant Solanki
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vibhuti Josh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd
Summary
Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited was incorporated as Virtuoso Optoelectronics Private Limited at Nashik, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2015. Subsequently, Company status got converted into a Public Limited Company on March 24, 2021 and the name changed to Virtuoso Optoelectronic Limited on April 19, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged primarily in manufacturing, selling and marketing of White Goods. The products manufactured by the Company includes Air Conditioners, Water Heaters and Lighting. It offers Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and related products.The Company manufacture consumer durable goods and assemble products providing end-to-end product solutions. It serve under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products basis designs developed by customers who further distribute these products under their own brands. In addition to manufacturing, they conceptualize and design products which are marketed to prospective customers under their brands falling under ODM model. They have developed ODM capabilities subject to lighting products and small appliances. In year 2016, the Company started manufacturing of electronics and lighting products by setting up in-house EMS facility in a 6,000 sq. ft facility. Over the last few years, the Company has established itsel
Read More
The Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹610 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd is ₹1393.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd is 131.29 and 7.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd is ₹182 and ₹633.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 71.45%, 1 Year at 122.75%, 6 Month at 97.99%, 3 Month at 48.58% and 1 Month at 30.59%.
