Summary

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited was incorporated as Virtuoso Optoelectronics Private Limited at Nashik, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2015. Subsequently, Company status got converted into a Public Limited Company on March 24, 2021 and the name changed to Virtuoso Optoelectronic Limited on April 19, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged primarily in manufacturing, selling and marketing of White Goods. The products manufactured by the Company includes Air Conditioners, Water Heaters and Lighting. It offers Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and related products.The Company manufacture consumer durable goods and assemble products providing end-to-end product solutions. It serve under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products basis designs developed by customers who further distribute these products under their own brands. In addition to manufacturing, they conceptualize and design products which are marketed to prospective customers under their brands falling under ODM model. They have developed ODM capabilities subject to lighting products and small appliances. In year 2016, the Company started manufacturing of electronics and lighting products by setting up in-house EMS facility in a 6,000 sq. ft facility. Over the last few years, the Company has established itsel

Read More