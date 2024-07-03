iifl-logo-icon 1
Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd Share Price

610
(4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:57:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open609.9
  Day's High610.65
  52 Wk High633.9
  Prev. Close581.6
  Day's Low575.7
  52 Wk Low 182
  Turnover (lac)671
  P/E131.29
  Face Value10
  Book Value81.42
  EPS4.43
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,393.16
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

609.9

Prev. Close

581.6

Turnover(Lac.)

671

Day's High

610.65

Day's Low

575.7

52 Week's High

633.9

52 Week's Low

182

Book Value

81.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,393.16

P/E

131.29

EPS

4.43

Divi. Yield

0

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:06 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.88%

Non-Promoter- 2.75%

Institutions: 2.75%

Non-Institutions: 40.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.43

22.84

14.98

4.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

163.12

70.81

6.28

11.66

Net Worth

209.55

93.65

21.26

16.32

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

531.06

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

531.06

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.22

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sukrit Bharati

Director

Vishrut Arvind Bharati

Independent Director

Abhinav

Independent Director

Komal Kotecha

Additional Director

Drashti Laxmikant Solanki

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vibhuti Josh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd

Summary

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited was incorporated as Virtuoso Optoelectronics Private Limited at Nashik, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2015. Subsequently, Company status got converted into a Public Limited Company on March 24, 2021 and the name changed to Virtuoso Optoelectronic Limited on April 19, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged primarily in manufacturing, selling and marketing of White Goods. The products manufactured by the Company includes Air Conditioners, Water Heaters and Lighting. It offers Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and related products.The Company manufacture consumer durable goods and assemble products providing end-to-end product solutions. It serve under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products basis designs developed by customers who further distribute these products under their own brands. In addition to manufacturing, they conceptualize and design products which are marketed to prospective customers under their brands falling under ODM model. They have developed ODM capabilities subject to lighting products and small appliances. In year 2016, the Company started manufacturing of electronics and lighting products by setting up in-house EMS facility in a 6,000 sq. ft facility. Over the last few years, the Company has established itsel
Company FAQs

What is the Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd share price today?

The Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹610 today.

What is the Market Cap of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd is ₹1393.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd is 131.29 and 7.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd is ₹182 and ₹633.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd?

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 71.45%, 1 Year at 122.75%, 6 Month at 97.99%, 3 Month at 48.58% and 1 Month at 30.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.88 %
Institutions - 2.75 %
Public - 40.36 %

