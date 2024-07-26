iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd EGM

624
(1.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Virtuoso Optoel. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM1 Jul 202426 Jul 2024
Pre EGM Newspaper Advertisement EGM to be held on 26.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) Proceedings of EGM of the Company held on Friday, July 26, 2024 Submission of Voting Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
EGM11 Jan 20243 Feb 2024
Preferential Issue To hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 12 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company inter alia in relation to the above issue of warrants and equity shares. The Board of Directors has approved the draft notice of the EGM and matters related thereto. The notice of the said EGM will be sent separately to the Stock Exchange(s) and to the Members of the Company and will also be available on the Companys website at www.voepl.com and on the website of the stock exchange(s) i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com in due course Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Members (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/01/2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Voting Results of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

Virtuoso Optoel.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.