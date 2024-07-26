Preferential Issue To hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 12 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company inter alia in relation to the above issue of warrants and equity shares. The Board of Directors has approved the draft notice of the EGM and matters related thereto. The notice of the said EGM will be sent separately to the Stock Exchange(s) and to the Members of the Company and will also be available on the Companys website at www.voepl.com and on the website of the stock exchange(s) i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com in due course Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Members (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/01/2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Voting Results of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)